Isaac Sutton Brings TONIGHT A MUSICAL To Haifa Israel

Internationally acclaimed performer Isaac Sutton has just announced his upcoming Haifa concert of "TONIGHT A MUSICAL" in Israel.



The Concert will take place on Friday, May 20 at Beit Aba Hushi Theater in Haifa, Israel.







Sutton will be joined in Haifa on by soprano Tal Bergman of The Israeli Opera, who most recently starred as Cosette at The National Theatre production of Les Miserables.

The show "TONIGHT A MUSICAL" ,musically directed by Raviv Leibzirer, will celebrate Classic Broadway and will feature the greatest show tunes of all time, including highlights from The Phantom of The Opera, Fiddler on The Roof, My Fair Lady, Cabaret, The Sound of Music, West Side Story and many more.

Isaac Sutton, a leading male vocalist in Israel who has introduced Israeli audiences to 'The Great American Songbook', has just finished an Israeli concert tour in March 2022 with Broadway Star Eryn LeCroy (Phantom of The Opera) and an April 2022 Israeli concert tour with Broadway Star DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots, Beautiful).

Sutton performs regularly at Israel's National Theaters and with the region's top symphony orchestras, including performances with The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, Habima National Theater, The Cameri Theater Tel Aviv and Gesher Theater Jaffa.

Since 2018, Sutton has been collaborating with Broadway stars and has brought performers to tour with him in Israel, including Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages), DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd) , Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked) and most recently Eryn LeCroy (Phantom of The Opera). He is the recipient of honors from the Ladino International Festival, accompanied by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, and the Israel's Musical Festival.

Sutton's most recent theater credits in Israel include the lead role of Bobby in Stephen Sondheim's Company, Jason Robert Brown's Parade at The Jerusalem Festival, the French musical Romeo & Juliette, The Mikado, 1776 and more. Over the last decade, Sutton has performed solo shows in Israel , such as "Las Vegas-Tel Aviv," "Broadway & All That Jazz," "Tonight A Musical", "Shalom Hollywood" and most recently "The Israel Prize", in collaboration with legendary composer and Israel Prize winner Nurit Hirsh.



Tickets for the upcoming Haifa concert in Israel can be purchased at Bravo box office: *3221.







Photo Credit: Tami Shaham & Ran Yehezkel

