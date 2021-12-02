HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Returns To Israel Tonight Through 12/23

Roi Dolev as Hedwig

Photo Credit: Dvir Gichaz

Following an entire year without live entertainment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Israeli audiences are getting back to the theatre. HEDWIG will return for for additional performances December 2nd through 23rd.

The groundbreaking musical by Stephen Trask and John Cameron Mitchell was planned to have its Israeli premiere in April 2020, but was postponed following the worldwide spread of COVID-19. Other than being the first musical production back on stage, this is also the first production in Israeli history to hold phone-free performances, using the renowned Yondr pouches, allowing attendees and performers to create a distraction free space.

More information about the show can be found at: www.hedwig.co.il