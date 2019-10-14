Wilderland Film Festival Heads to Cork

A brand-new film festival, Wilderland Film Festival, promises to share important, breathtaking, stories from the natural world with audiences, as it announces 23 dates in theatres around Ireland and the UK for Autumn 2019. The first-ever touring wildlife film festival, Wilderland will shine a light on some astonishing and thought-provoking stories - filmed by a host of independent filmmakers from around the globe. A panel of esteemed judges from the world of natural history filmmaking have selected the 9 short films, which offer audiences unparalleled insight into some of the world's most incredible wildlife - from snow leopards to orangutans, humpback whales to African penguins. It will be at the Everyman, Cork on Thursday next, October 17th.



Wilderland Film Festival is the brainchild of zoologist filmmakers, Dan O'Neill and Isaac Rice, who recruited some of the most acclaimed wildlife filmmakers to whittle down a shortlist of over 50 short films to the chosen 9 films that will be seen during the tour. Judges, including award-winning cameraman Doug Allan (The Blue Planet, Planet Earth, Frozen Planet), naturalist and author Stephen Moss (Britain's Big Wildlife Revival, Springwatch), and producer/director Louise Heren (Big Cat Diaries) have chosen films that will take audiences on a journey through the world's most enigmatic wildlife; from a film exploring how the mercurial Snow Leopard and Himalayan communities co-exist, to the diminishing Orangutan population of Orangutans in Borneo, to the impact of noise-pollution in our seas on the majestic humpback whale and many more.

Dan O'Neill and Isaac Rice said "Wilderland is a platform for the new era of independent wildlife filmmakers. It will inspire everyone to think more about the natural world in our daily lives. Wilderland's ethos is that anyone can be a conservationist, and everyone has a part to play in the future of our planet."

Doug Allan, panel member and cameraman says, "Anyone with a fascination for the natural world and conservation should make sure they book their ticket to Wilderland. It's inspirational."

Steve Backshall, BAFTA-winning English naturalist, writer and TV presenter says "It's so exciting to see these breathtaking films on the big screen for the first time"

Gordon Buchanan, wildlife TV presenter and cameraman says "Wilderland is special because it gives audiences unparalleled insight into some of the world's most incredible wildlife"

Audiences will also have the opportunity to support the effort to save some of our planet's most endangered species. At each show, the audience will be invited to vote for one of five endangered species identified by the not-for-profit Wildlerlight Campaign. Votes will be counted each night and, at the end of the tour, the Wilderlight team will embark on a journey to make a film about the most voted-for species, raising awareness of its plight and encouraging support for grassroots charities working to help them. The resulting film will be premiered at the next Wilderland Film Festival, and funded by a percentage of profits from the festival.





