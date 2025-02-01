The Everyman Sunday Songbook Will Be Held at Everyman Palace Theatre Cork This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Everyman Sunday Songbook will kick off its 22nd year with a celebration of Jim Reeves, starring Evelyn Grant as narrator, singers Linda Kenny, Damian Smith, and Alan Carney MD, as well as the Songbook band.

The performance is written and directed by Cathal MacCabe, with stage management by Yvonne Cronin.

The Everyman Sunday Songbook, the longest-running popular music concert series in Ireland, is back for its 22nd year with an enchanting celebration of the life and music of the legendary Jim Reeves.



Jim Reeves, known for his soft, velvet baritone voice and immaculate tuxedos, was one of the biggest hit-makers in Country Music history. Despite facing numerous challenges during his 1963 tour of Ireland, including dealing with out-of-tune pianos and grueling travel schedules, Reeves' music continued to captivate audiences and dominate the charts.

The Everyman Sunday Songbook will be held at the Everyman Palace Theatre in Cork on Sunday February 9, 2025. Tickets: €27.

