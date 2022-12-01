The Everyman Presents REGGIE'S GUIDE TO SOCIAL CLIMBING in March 2023
Performances run 8th – 19th March 2023.
Reggie from the Blackrock Road returns to The Everyman with his brand-new show, Reggie's Guide to Social Climbing from Wednesday 8th to Sunday 19th March in 2023.
Cork's most beautifully spoken millionaire is on a mission to help Ireland's nouveau riche.
As he put it himself, "it's one thing to make a lot of money, or inherit it from your aunt in Coachford. It's another thing to know how to spend it, not to mention how to behave around the crème de la crème. You don't want to feel as awkward as a Tipperary woman in Brown Thomas."
Reggie, your personal Style Guru, will show you how to eat, drink, flirt, and behave, as if you are a member of Cork's One Per Cent. There will be top tips on Posh Cycling and one lucky audience member has the chance to win a Masters Degree from BRISC, The Blackrock Road Institute of Social Climbing.
Now is the time to take your place at the top table of Irish society.
Tickets are on sale now and can be bought online at everymancork.com or by calling 021 450 1673:
Regular tickets €31 | Concession €28 | Preview €26
More information can be found at www.everymancork.com
More Hot Stories For You
November 29, 2022
Following the success from David Gilna's (My Bedsit Window, The Unsung Hero, One For The Ditch) World Premiere of his new solo play 'A Bolt From D'Blue' the award-winning Irish Playwright will perform The Irish Premiere of 'A Bolt From D'Blue' at The Sean O'Casey Theatre on Thursday 1st December.
COME FROM AWAY to Launch U.K and Ireland Tour in February 2024
November 28, 2022
The multi award-winning musical Come From Away, which celebrated its 1000th performance in the West End last night, Monday 28th November, has announced that the production will launch its first ever tour of the U.K and Ireland, opening in Leicester in February 2024.
The Abbey Presents TALES FROM THE HOLYWELL and TARTUFFE in 2023
November 22, 2022
A musical motif and a tale of deceit will take over the Abbey stage in early 2023. Learn more about Tales From the Holywell and Tartuffe here!
THE LONG CHRISTMAS DINNER Returns To The Abbey This Winter
November 21, 2022
Rehearsals began this morning for The Long Christmas Dinner by Thornton Wilder which runs on the Peacock stage from 10 – 31 December. This classic play is a gift-wrapped seasonal gem, guaranteed to delight and surprise.
Orson Welles' A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Smock Alley Theatre
November 21, 2022
AboutFACE's much-loved festive 'radio-play-within-a-play' for the whole family returns by popular demand this December!