This September, The Doomslayers will present Apocalypse How?, a theatrical cabaret where the world has ended and three unlikely “Queeroes” are left in charge of the last safe place in Dublin. After the Christians have been raptured and the cis-het population taken to Áras an Uachtarán to repopulate the Earth, the abandoned queers will make their stand in a deconsecrated church-turned-fallout shelter: the Chapel Royal at Dublin Castle.

Featuring Irish drag stars Donna Fella, Annie Queeries, and Laylah Beattie, Apocalypse How? will guide audiences into the Bottom Bunker of a brave new world—however charred and radioactive it may be. The Doomslayers will blend cabaret, camaraderie, and camp survival tactics in a show that embraces joy amid dystopian doom. With absinthe bottles, jazz hands, and a hedonistic spirit, this post-apocalyptic party will ask: why has the world ended, who caused it, and how does Linda Martin fit into it all?

About The Doomslayers

The Doomslayers are a trio of long-time friends—Laylah Beattie, Annie Queeries, and Donna Fella—who bonded over their shared queer experiences. Laylah is a trans woman, while Annie and Donna are celebrated drag artists. Together they created the Doomslayers podcast, inspired by their own feelings of overwhelm in a world that often feels on the brink of collapse. Both the podcast and their live shows explore how queer communities can find laughter, resilience, and joy even in the shadow of disaster.

Apocalypse How? will run September 10–14, 2025 at the Chapel Royal, Dublin Castle.

