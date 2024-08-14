Tadhg Hickey's GATMAN! Comes to The Everyman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Everyman production, GATMAN! written and performed by Tadhg Hickey, is back for three performances only, on Thursday 29th, Friday 30th and Saturday 31st of August.

Directed by Sophie Motely, the one-man monologue play presents two contrasting but interdependent narratives. We spend a day with Murph as he wanders the streets of Cork desperately attempting to sober up before a supervised visit with his little boy. Murph's story is interwoven with the adventures of Gatman, a superhero who acquires extraordinary powers when fuelled by Gat (booze). Gatman's mission: to save his beloved, boozy, Corkopia from the sobering shackles of Father Mathew – the temperance priest statue that has come to life.

The dark comedy follows the critical success of In One Eye, Out the Other which was the most nominated show at Dublin Fringe Festival 2019.

Tadhg Hickey says “GATMAN! is for me many different things. It's a love letter to drink for sure. It's kind of like writing to your ex many years after a whirlwind affair, saying ‘thank you for the days' but also thanking the gods you somehow got away from her in the end with your life intact! The superhero analogy is about the best I could come up with to capture the metamorphic experience of the anxious insecure potential alcoholic having his first booze up: obsessive love at first taste. The show is also a love letter to Cork. My city, in all its hideous beauty & magnificence is in lots of ways the lead character.”

Director, Sophie Motley says "I'm just delighted that Tadhg Hickey's brilliant piece of work is returning to theatres in Cork and Dublin. Tadhg is a national treasure - and he somehow manages to make a story about the dark side of life utterly hilarious, whilst making us think about how we mind those lost souls in our cities. Also. I love superheroes. Especially analogue ones. So having the BRILLIANT animated world of Corkopia come to life (including Robert the flying dog) is not only a treat but also a joy to stage! There's big video, there's big emotions, and there's big Gat. I hope you enjoy!"

