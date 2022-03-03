THE LIGHTHOUSE Returns For A Limited On-demand Video Stream

Audiences will have another chance to watch this critically acclaimed major adaption from Marina Carr and directed for the stage by Annabelle Comyn as it returns for a limited on-demand video stream this spring.

Hatch Theatre Company and The Everyman in association with Pavilion Theatre and Cork Midsummer Festival present Virginia Woolf's To the Lighthouse. This masterpiece of modernism is brought vividly to dramatic life by Ireland's foremost playwright Marina Carr and award-winning director Annabelle Comyn. Filmed on The Everyman stage the digital capture of the stage production was hailed as "A gloriously ambitious and inventive production" (Irish Examiner ) on its premiere broadcast as part of the Cork Midsummer Festival, 2021. Now audiences will have a chance to watch this "beautifully orchestrated production" once again as it returns for a limited on-demand stream from 19-26 March 2022.

The play opens on the Ramsay family and carefree days spent with friends by the sea. Children play, Mr Carmichael reclines with handkerchief over his face, Lily paints her picture and six year old James wants to sail to the Lighthouse. Life is sweet.

But what appears tranquil on the surface, masks deep currents of longing and frustration which the characters struggle to contain.

With the promise of a trip to the Lighthouse cancelled tensions in the home, and beyond, rupture violently and fling these lives into turmoil and change. The world is in transition and death becomes a footnote to a seismic global change, those who remain try to cope in a new era and with the loss that it brings.

With an all-star cast including Maura Bird, Colin Campbell, Declan Conlon, Derbhle Crotty, Aoife Duffin, Nick Dunning, Olwen Fouere, and Alex Murphy.

Woolf's text is written in a form where thoughts and emotions are foregrounded. Marina Carr's adaptation captures the constant flux of the characters' inner thoughts, and re-imagines them in a theatrical landscape. It recalls childhood emotions and highlights emptiness and yearning in adult relationships. Among the play's many themes are those of loss, subjectivity, the nature of art, unity and the problem of perception.

To the Lighthouse is presented internationally in partnership with the Irish Arts Center, NY and Theatre by the Lake, UK

First commissioned by Hatch Theatre Company in association with Project Arts Centre and core funded by the Arts Council of Ireland.

This production has been licensed by arrangement with The Agency (London) Ltd, 24 Pottery Lane, London W11 4LZ