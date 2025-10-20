THE HOUSE MUST WIN to be Presented at The Everyman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Twenty years ago, Mick Flannery released his debut album Evening Train, originally written in response to a college assignment to “write a musical.” Mick did exactly that, though at the time he focused solely on the lyrics and music. Two decades later, following various iterations and workshop developments, he has now written the script for the first time, bringing to life the songs from that debut album alongside ten new compositions to create The House Must Win. Presented as a work-in-progress over three performances at this year's Galway International Arts Festival, the piece now moves toward its world premiere on 17th April 2026 at Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire, where it will run for three weeks (16th April - 3rd May) before transferring to The Everyman Theatre, Cork, for a ten-night engagement in Mick's hometown (6th - 16th May).



Speaking as the dates were announced today, Mick Flannery said: “I'm nervously excited about this production as it features my debut shot at writing a script. I've found this challenge entirely new and very divorced from songwriting but I've enjoyed the process very much. I'm looking forward to having ears on the themes, jokes, and new songs, from the public, in hope that they show up. I'm very much indebted to the team, musicians, and actors who have given their time and talent to this project over the last few years.”

Directed by Julie Kelleher, with Liam Robinson (Hadestown) as Music Supervisor and Ciarán Bagnall on Set & Lighting Design, the creative team has worked closely with Mick over the past three years, shaping the world he has envisioned through this new script and its twenty-one songs. Cast details will be announced in the coming weeks.

The House Must Win is a gritty new musical drama that sweeps audiences into the emotional undertow of its story and song. Set on the western edge of Ireland in the 1970s, it follows two brothers living with the odds stacked against them. Each takes a different path in the hope of leading a “good” life, both trying to honour the woman who holds their hearts. In a town of backroom poker games, secrets and bribes, broken families and broken hearts, the people of this place must learn how to play the cards they've been dealt — and discover what it truly means when the house must win.

