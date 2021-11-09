St Petersburg Ballet Makes Return To Dublin With SWAN LAKE at Bord Gais Energy Theatre

The internationally acclaimed St Petersburg Ballet Theatre is to make its long-awaited return to Dublin at Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Spring 2022 with the full-length classic production of Swan Lake. Given the limited performance opportunities over the past two years the St Petersburg Ballet Theatre dancers are now in huge demand around the world. This means that the 2022 season is limited to just 7 performances.

Arguably the world's most loved ballet, Swan Lake tells the immortal love story of Prince Siegfried and Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer's curse. St Petersburg Ballet Theatre will perform this balletic masterpiece as it was meant to be seen, boasting Tchaikovsky's moving score, gorgeous traditionally painted backdrops, and will be accompanied by the Irish National Opera Orchestra. On their first visit here the St Petersburg Ballet Theatre met with unanimous critical acclaim from both critics and the public. Swan Lake became the hottest tickets in town and the production everyone wanted to see.

Founded in 1994, St Petersburg Ballet Theatre is renowned globally not just for its beautiful Vaganova-trained dancers but also for its stunning full-length productions. Led by prima ballerina Irina Kolesnikova, the company travels internationally, performing classical masterpieces from its repertoire including Giselle, Don Quixote, The Nutcracker and Sleeping Beauty.

Having been prima ballerina at the St Petersburg Ballet Theatre since the age of 21, Irina Kolesnikova has a wealth of superlative credits to her name. In early 2020 Irina gave her US premiere at Washington's National Theatre where The Diamondback hailed her as "perfect" and "enthralling" and declared the St Petersburg Ballet Theatre's Swan Lake production "truly one to remember". America's capital agreed with London's ballet elite where the Sunday Express praised her "stunning classical technique, alone worth the price of the ticket" and declared that she has "the dramatic power of a Maggie Smith or Judi Dench."

In Dublin Irina Kolesnikova will share the stage with guest dancers from Russia's leading ballet companies, who will be announced at a later date.

As producer of the tour with decades of experience presenting quality Russian ballet around the world, Andrew Guild said, I can think of no better way for The St Petersburg Ballet Theatre to launch its post-Covid touring season, and there could be no more appreciative audience than here in Dublin and no better theatre to dance in than the Bord Gais. A brilliant combination of the best Russian dancing, lavish scenery and gorgeous costumes all in a beautiful theatre, plus the Irish National Opera Orchestra. An unforgettable experience for all those who are lucky enough to secure seats.

Performances run Tuesday 29th March - Saturday 2nd April 2022.

Tickets are €31 - €120 via Ticketmaster on Friday 12th November at 9am.

Website www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie