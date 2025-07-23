Róise Goan Reveals Details of First Dublin Theatre Festival Programme

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Róise Goan, Artistic Director and CEO of Dublin Theatre Festival, announced details of the 2025 Festival programme. This year marks Róise's first as Festival Artistic Director.

The 2025 edition of Dublin Theatre Festival offers an eclectic and global survey of the artform, from classical repertoire to work that pushes the boundaries of what theatre can be, and everything in between.

"I am thrilled to present my first programme at Dublin Theatre Festival this year. As an island nation on the edge of Europe, that punches above our weight with our global contribution to culture, Dublin Theatre Festival is a really important moment in the calendar for Irish audiences to see the outside world on our stages, and we have some really fantastic international shows in the programme this year that are not to be missed. With a world in turmoil, the shared experience of witnessing stories from artists from all corners, as well as excellent home-grown theatre, has never felt more important." Róise Goan, Artistic Director.

The 2025 programme which features both a renewed focus on international companies bringing work to Ireland, and excellent work from some of Ireland's most exciting theatre artists, explores the big conversations happening across the world right now. The programme features electrifying theatre by some of the great artists of the world, who will light up stages and spaces across Dublin with work from Peru, Ukraine, Scotland, England, France, Poland, Belgium, India and Spain. This is a truly international festival of ambitious, contemporary work.

This year's festival takes great pride in centring the stories and experiences of D/deaf people, neurodivergent people, and people with disabilities in productions including Hamlet, Deaf Republic, Her Father's Voice, The Making of Pinocchio, What Are You Afraid Of?, My Right Foot and Konstantin. New ways of experiencing the world we live in are opened up with great sensitivity and imagination.

The unique perspectives and vision of extraordinary female artists will be explored throughout the festival. Women telling sometimes their own, or other women's stories, in works including Whitewashing, Deeper, The Boy, Bán, I Fall Down: A Restoration Comedy, Pieces of a Woman, Be Careful, POOR and Beckett sa Chreig: Guth na mBan.

With a world in crisis a number of inventive and imaginative shows will illuminate the geopolitical and culture war issues dividing our society at home and abroad. From the Ukrainian production of Caligula to activist and actor Khalid Abdalla's Nowhere, Adam Rapp's intense The Sound Inside, The Quiet Man at the Civic Theatre, Cade & MacAskill's The Making of Pinocchio and more.

Conversations will also continue in Dublin Theatre Festival Thinks, the festival's new talks programme which will connect the programme to some of the most illuminating thoughts and ideas of today. A special highlight includes a talk by renowned feminist philosopher Sara Ahmed, with Sarah Durcan on the publication of her new book about the #WakingTheFeminists movement, chaired by Emma Dabiri.

Dublin Theatre Festival has always played an important role in supporting and showcasing Irish artists at various stages of their career. As well as presenting work by some of Ireland's most established companies, the 2025 programme also features those who are stepping up their work in both scale and ambition.

As part of the team's commitment to making the festival as accessible as possible a number of initiatives are in place. 10 for 10, sees 10% of tickets for select festival productions made available for €10 to under 30s, unwaged and freelance arts workers. 10 for 10 is sponsored by Aviva.

"We're proud to partner with Dublin Theatre Festival again this year through support of the '10 for 10' programme. The initiative aligns with our wider sustainability ambitions and commitment to making cultural and community experiences more accessible to a wider audience" Caroline Cummins, Sponsorship Manager, Aviva Ireland

Fair Play provides accessible performances, group initiatives, and an Access Pass that simplifies the booking journey by providing additional information, seating and support to our customers that have additional access requirements. The festival team also provides an Access Guide, which is packed with information on accessible performances, wheelchair accessible entrances, exits and toilets at venues, public transport options, and a video journey that outlines how to get to and from venues. Fair Play is sponsored by Clinch Wealth Management.

"Theatre is community. At Clinch, we believe that everyone should feel like they belong. That's why we are proud sponsors of Fair Play, Dublin Theatre Festival's new accessibility program. We are delighted to help break down the barriers and welcome everyone to share the magic together." Tom Clinch, Managing Director, Clinch Wealth Management.

"The Irish Times is delighted to partner with Dublin Theatre Festival again this year, this time to support Thinking Stages. The initiative encourages and enables young people to critically engage with arts and culture and will support them to attend the theatre. As a long-time champion of the arts in Ireland we are pleased to support Thinking Stages and hope that attendance at productions during Dublin Theatre Festival will be the beginning of a life-long enjoyment of theatre and the arts." Janet Stafford, Marketing Partnerships Manager, The Irish Times.

