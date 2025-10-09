QUIET LIGHTS FESTIVAL Unveils Headline Acts in Cork City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As autumn deepens and Cork's evenings grow quieter, Islander will present the return of Quiet Lights, the city's much-loved winter festival, now in its sixth year. Taking place from 20th to 23rd November, Quiet Lights shines a spotlight on boundary-pushing Irish and international artists working across folk, traditional, and experimental sounds.

Set in some of Cork's most cherished venues, the festival offers a space for audiences to come together in warmth and reflection, as the city begins its gentle turn towards winter.

This first announcement unveils a remarkable lineup. Beloved Icelandic collective Múm, known for their mesmerising blend of electronic and acoustic sounds, will make a rare live appearance. Founding member and acclaimed cellist Gyða Valtýsdóttir will also perform in a double bill with celebrated American harpist Mary Lattimore, whose music bridges folk and ambient worlds.

The lineup also includes Lisa O'Neill, one of Ireland's most distinctive voices in contemporary folk, and Rich(ard) Dawson, the singular songwriter from England's Northeast.



All performances in this announcement will take place in the beautiful surroundings of Live at St Luke's. More artists and events will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Festival Director Jonathan Pearson says: “Myself and the rest of the team are really excited to begin announcing the line-up for Quiet Lights 2025. With this first announcement, we invite the people of Cork into Live at St Luke's to experience four truly unique artists. It's long been an ambition of mine to bring some of Iceland's finest talents to Cork, so having both Gyða and múm grace the stage feels especially meaningful. Alongside them, we're thrilled to welcome one of Ireland's most iconic songwriters, Lisa O'Neill, to headline Saturday night, and Rich(ard) Dawson - another long-held wish for the festival - to open the weekend on Friday. Completing St Luke's programme is the ever-innovative harpist Mary Lattimore.”

Friday 21st Nov - Rich(ard) Dawson - 7:30pm - €28

Saturday 22nd Nov - Lisa O'Neill - 7:30pm - €35

Sunday 23rd Nov - Mary Lattimore & Gyða Valtýsdóttir - 1pm - €22 (double header)

Sunday 23rd Nov - Múm 7:30pm - €28

