Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
|HOUSE OF CIRCUS
The Everyman, Cork (9/16-9/16)
| For The Love of Mary
The Linenhall Arts Centre (9/28-9/28)
|Beauty Care Show
CABARET THEATER SHOWS (5/08-5/09)
|THE WOMEN, WE WILL RISE by Karan Casey
The Everyman, Cork (9/27-9/30)
|GEARÓID FARRELLY: GLAMOUR HAMMER
The Everyman, Cork (10/20-10/20)
|Ophelia. Maybe
The Linenhall Arts Centre (10/03-10/03)
|OCD Me
The Linenhall Arts Centre (10/05-10/05)
|SIMON & GARFUNKEL: THROUGH THE YEARS
The Everyman, Cork (9/30-9/30)
|SWEET CAROLINE: THE NEIL DIAMOND STORY presented by The Everyman Sunday Songbook
The Everyman, Cork (10/08-10/08)
|PIAF TO POP – CHRISTINE BOVILL
The Everyman, Cork (10/19-10/19)
