Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Will Open in Dublin

The national tour of And Then There Were None, based on the best-selling crime novel of all time, will now open at The Gaiety Theatre in Dublin on Tuesday 19 September 2023. Learn more about the tour and how to get tickets here!

International and Irish Artists Arrive in Cork For Sounds From A Safe Harbour Festival

Over 100 international and Irish artists are arriving in Cork to perform at Sounds from a Safe Harbour festival this week, 7th – 10th September. Learn more about the festival and the upcoming events here!  

Boris Bergmann And Caitríona O'Leary To Perform World Premiere Of Bergmann's Song Cycle At Hugh Lane Gallery

On Sunday 10th September at 12:00 pm internationally acclaimed German composer/concert pianist Boris Bergmann and celebrated Irish singer Caitríona O'Leary will perform a concert titled Mystics and Cynics at Hugh Lane Gallery's popular Sundays at Noon series.

Xnthony to Launch Nationwide Tour of OLIVER CROMWELL IS REALLY VERY SORRY

Join award-winning performer and writer Xnthony on a nationwide tour of his riotous musical 'Oliver Cromwell is Really Very Sorry.' Experience an electrifying blend of pop bangers and thrilling musical theatre as Xnthony explores Ireland's history of English colonialism.

