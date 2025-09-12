NAF Dance Company to Present HAM SANDWICHES AND DISCIPLINE Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Witness the passionate drive of the GAA fused with dance, disco and comedy in HAM SANDWICHES AND DISCIPLINE - Nóra Ní Anluain Fay's perfect storytelling of the world of Irish sports through dance and physical theatre. The production will tour to six venues this October and November:

TOURS: Longford / Kerry / Westmeath / Kildare / Dublin (Tallaght) / Sligo

3 October - 28 November, 2025

With three nominations at the Dublin Fringe Festival Awards last year, Nóra Ní Anluain Fay and NAF Dance's 'Ham Sandwiches and Discipline, returns for a six venue stop this October and November. Made in association with Mermaid Arts Centre, Bray this fun staging deftly spreads the word of Gaelic sport through Fay's assimilated campiness and humour offering a version of what can shape Irish identity.

From mammies' sideline screaming, batty umpires, manic pundits, Tayto eating in Croke Park and teenage club socials, Fay asks us to delve into what makes this sport a national tradition. While injecting this hive of Irishness and a real, but fun glimpse into what growing up can be like in Ireland.

From what was originally inspired by the iconic player and pundit Pat Spillane 'Ham Sandwiches and Discipline,' is saturated with comedy, tragedy and poetic play in motion. The wackiness, passion and intensity come together in encapsulating the beautiful madness of the GAA. NAF Dance invites you to an exciting new dance piece that welcomes a whole new audience to the theatre.

'Ham Sandwiches and Discipline' premiered at Scene and Heard Festival 2024 before going to the Centre Culturel Irlandais in Paris; Galway Theatre Festival; and at Dublin Fringe Festival in 2024.

'Ham Sandwiches and Discipline' was also chosen as one of the top shows to see in Dublin Fringe Festival 2024 by The Irish Times, RTÉ Culture, District Magazine, Buzzin Dublin. The show has dazzled audiences across Ireland and beyond and offers a chance to bring some light into your night out this Autumn.

Supported by Uillinn Arts Centre; Skibbereen Arts Festival; Galway Dance; Dance Ireland; O'Donovan Rossa GAA Club; and Scene and Heard Festival of New Work

Performance Details

CAST: Ben Sullivan + Nóra Ní Anluain Fay

CREATIVE TEAM:

Created and Choreographed by - Nóra Ní Anluain Fay

Costume Design by - Kitty O'Brien + Jack Pierce

Set Designer - Colm Ó hAnluain

Sound Designer - Tiên Lê

Technician - Dean O'Sullivan

ABOUT: NAF DANCE

NAF Dance is headed by Nóra Ní Anluain Fay who has grown up with a fusion of dance and theatre. This informed the language and tone of the company which was founded in 2022 and is primarily based between Ireland and the Netherlands.

Nóra Ní Anluain Fay is a 2023 graduate of Fontys University Tilburg, the Netherlands in contemporary dance and choreography. She trained with Ireland's leading youth dance and theatre companies growing up. She also acts as a performer, dramaturg, coach and movement director. She has worked professionally with choreographers such as Oona Doherty, Liz Roche, John Scott and John William Watson performing across Europe. Her own work focuses on the bridge between dance and theatre and transcends artistic disciplines by drawing from and infusing music, literature and film as. Her international choreographic debut was selected as the Dutch nomination piece for the Szoloduo Festival 2022 in Budapest. This cemented her movement language and tone of physical theatre and slapstick comedy while walking the line between humour and tragedy.

