Live Music Events At The Belgrade This October

This October, the Belgrade Theatre hosts an eclectic range of one night music events, as it heads into the autumn of Coventry's City of Culture year.

An Evening Without Kate Bush takes place on Fri 15 Oct. The chaotic cabaret stars Sarah-Louise Young in an experience like no other. Pay homage to the revered musical icon who has been making her mark on British music since 1978. Enter Strange Phenomena, howl with The Hounds Of Love and dance on the moors with Wuthering Heights.

On Fri 22 Oct, celebrate the sensational Rock 'n' Roll music of the 1950s and 60s with Rave On. Presented by award-winning band The Bluejays, Rave On features music from favourites of the golden era of Rock 'n' Roll, including Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly and The Beatles.

Family-friendly sing along screenings of iconic musicals come to the Belgrade on Sat 23 Oct with Sing-a-Long-a Grease and The Greatest Showman. Getting involved is highly recommended, so come dressed up as your favourite Pink Lady or T Bird, and prepare to sing along to some of the greatest songs of musical theatre history.

Navin Kundra presents a celebration of some of Bollywood's greatest voices on Thurs 28 Oct, with Voice of Legends - A Bollywood Extravaganza. Coventry-born Navin has kept audiences entertained with online concerts through lockdown, and is making his home town debut this autumn with a spectacular live concert at the Belgrade Theatre.

Dillie Keane, Adèle Anderson and Liza Pulman return to Coventry with the much-loved Fascinating Aida on Fri 29 Oct. With a selection of old favourites, songs you haven't heard before and some you wish you'd never heard in the first place, this is one evening not to be missed.

Completing the month on Sat 30 Oct is 80s Mania, a tribute to the chart-topping artists of an unforgettable decade of music. Dig out your favourite 80s fashion and enjoy this high-energy concert featuring the music of Duran Duran, Cyndi Lauper, Boy George and more.

Tickets to all of these shows and more are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visit www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper. Book for three or four shows in the Autumn 2021 Season to enjoy 15% off your purchase, or book for five or more to claim a massive 25% off.