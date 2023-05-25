LORD OF THE DANCE Comes to Cork Opera House

Performances run Wednesday August 9, 2023 - Sunday August 13, 2023.


Michael Flatley's ground-breaking choreography for Riverdance was followed by massive global success with hit shows Lord of the Dance.

 

Michael Flatley once said, "Everyone in the world will tell you, 'No, it can't be done.' Every time I hear that, I know I'm close to success." This philosophy was a main driving factor in the journey to Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance, which Flatley began developing in 1995 following his departure from Riverdance.

 

For a quarter of a century Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance has been dazzling audiences across the globe with its unique combination of high-energy Irish dancing, original music, storytelling and sensuality.

Since its premiere 25 years ago, it has become one the most successful touring productions in entertainment history, having been seen by over 60 million people.

 

The show will go to the next level in 2023 for its 25th anniversary tour. Fans can expect new staging, new costumes and choreography plus cutting-edge technology, special effects and remarkable lighting.

 

As the 25th anniversary of Lord of the Dance approaches, Flatley is hard at work preparing a celebration worthy of one of the world's great entertainment experiences.

 

Promoting the Irish dates Joe Gallagher, of Joe Gallagher Entertainments said” We are delighted to be promoting the 25th Anniversary show in Cork having been involved in the shows over the years” Gallagher said “it's one of the most exciting formats of a dance show Michael has made Irish dancing sexy, some might say too sexy but he has brought Irish dancing to the world”.

 

Lord of the Dance 25th Anniversary show opens in Cork Opera House on Wednesday, August 9, with seven shows over five days. 



Recommended For You