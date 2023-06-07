IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FIELDS is Touring to West Cork, Dublin, and Meath

Performances run July – August 2023.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
LORD OF THE DANCE Comes to Cork Opera House Photo 3 LORD OF THE DANCE Comes to Cork Opera House
Cork's Quarter Block Party Returns July 2023 Photo 4 Cork's Quarter Block Party Returns July 2023

IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FIELDS is Touring to West Cork, Dublin, and Meath

IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FIELDS is Touring to West Cork, Dublin, and Meath

Immerse yourself in a ground-breaking production of "In The Middle of The Fields" by Mary Lavin, brought to life by acclaimed director Joan Sheehy and a talented, award-winning creative team. This powerful and evocative story will take you on a journey of emotions, leaving you captivated from start to finish.

This July and August, Joan Sheehy, in association with Geoff Gould of Blood in the Alley Theatre Company, will present Mary Lavin's “In The Middle of The Fields”.

Touring as part of the West Cork Fit Up Festival from July 11th to 15th, to Dublin's Richmond Barracks from July 18th to 29th, and finally to Mary Lavin's own home place, Bective Mills, Co. Meath from August 1st to 5th.

Starring Kathy Rose O'Brien, Mark O'Regan and Seamus Moran, this ground-breaking production is directed by Joan Sheehy who will be joined by a talented, award winning, creative team:  Paul Keogan, lighting and set, Colin Dunne, movement direction, original music by composer Tom Lane, performed by virtuoso accordionist, Dermot Dunne. 

Joan says “In The Middle of The Fields by Mary Lavin is a powerful story and in 2021 I created a dramatic re-imagining of the story under a large, stretchy tent so that performers and audience experienced a unique, atmospheric, encounter literally in the middle of a field. I wanted to stay true to Lavin's writing so we present the story word for word in an innovative staging with live music. I am delighted to be bringing this production to fresh audiences in West Cork, Dublin, and Bective, Co Meath. I am a country woman from Co. Limerick and this evocative rural story has haunted me for years. Making this great text come alive in front of an audience gives me such creative satisfaction. It takes many elements to work together to tell a story simply. I am so happy we have achieved that in this exquisite production.”

Audiences can expect a unique atmospheric experience that harks back to the theatre fit-up tradition of the 1940s and 1950s, but with a vivid, contemporary staging.

The evocative story centres around a young widow who displays a strong, independent spirit in running her farm. An encounter one night with a neighbouring farmer becomes emotionally charged and unsettling, posing provocative questions about past passions in a shifting and surprising story that will leave you captivated.   

Writer, and granddaughter of Mary Lavin, Kathleen McMahon, says, “I'd like to add my voice, and that of the Mary Lavin Estate, to Joan Sheehy's efforts to bring her extraordinary production of Mary Lavin's story In the Middle of the Fields to a wider audience this summer.

I saw the production in Kilmallock, County Limerick in 2021 and thought it was absolutely stunning. What Sheehy managed to do was convey the relevance and modernity of the story, something I'm struck by every time I read it. This is not a period piece, but a timeless encounter that has huge resonance in the light of the Me Too movement. 

The outdoor staging of this production is what makes it really special. It's a story that lives and breathes its surroundings. To see it performed, literally, in the middle of the fields was magical.  It will be just amazing to see it travel to County Meath, where Mary Lavin lived and wrote, and where the story is set.”

“I want the audience to have an adventure” says Sheehy. “An atmospheric and dramatic encounter in magical surroundings. And I want them to enjoy the power of a great, rural story.”

Tickets are available via Eventbrite. Touring as part of the West Cork Fit Up Festival from July 11th to 15th, to Dublin's Richmond Barracks from July 18th to 29th, and finally to Mary Lavin's own home place, Bective Mills, Co. Meath from August 1st to 5th.

Ticket link: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Ireland

1
Anne Bogart Will Direct World Premiere Of EASTLAND at the Samuel Beckett Theatre Photo
Anne Bogart Will Direct World Premiere Of EASTLAND at the Samuel Beckett Theatre

Exploring how we remember and why we forget some terrible events but not others, The Collective Theatre's new show Eastland uses storytelling, found objects, and live performance to recreate the events before and after the sudden capsizing of the passenger ship SS Eastland in front of thousands of people in the middle Chicago.

2
Masters of Tradition Celebrates its 21st Anniversary This August Photo
Masters of Tradition Celebrates its 21st Anniversary This August

Masters of Tradition celebrates its 21st anniversary this year and takes place from 23 – 27 August in Bantry, west Cork. Its mission remains the same as every other year – to journey to the heart of Irish music and provide a platform where subtle elements of the music can be heard.

3
Corks Quarter Block Party Returns July 2023 Photo
Cork's Quarter Block Party Returns July 2023

Quarter Block Party, the renowned DIY arts and music festival has announced its highly anticipated 2023 edition, taking place in various venues around Cork City from July 14th to 16th.

4
LORD OF THE DANCE Comes to Cork Opera House Photo
LORD OF THE DANCE Comes to Cork Opera House

Michael Flatley's ground-breaking choreography for Riverdance was followed by massive global success with hit shows Lord of the Dance.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season Video Video: David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW Video
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of Video
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of
View all Videos

Ireland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DIRTBIRDS: NO FILTERS
The Everyman (6/30-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ANNE GILDEA: HOW TO GET THE MENOPAUSE AND ENJOY IT
The Everyman (7/08-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NOBODY’S TALKING TO ME by Tommy Marren
The Everyman (6/16-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Amadán In Me
The Linenhall Arts Centre (6/23-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beauty Care Show
CABARET THEATER SHOWS (5/08-5/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE GLASS MENAGERIE
The Everyman, Cork (2/08-8/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KING by Pat Kinevane
The Everyman, Cork (6/09-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BUFFY REVAMPED
The Everyman (6/25-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MUSIC FROM THE MOVIES
The Everyman, Cork (6/11-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RADIO GA GA
The Everyman, Cork (6/08-6/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You