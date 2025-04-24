Galway Folk Festival Unveils Full 2025 Line-Up

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Galway Folk Festival has revealed the final line-up for its 2025 edition, featuring a mix of renowned international artists and outstanding Irish talent from the folk, roots, and traditional music scenes. The fourth edition of the festival will take place from 4th to 8th June 2025 in various venues across Galway city.

With over 60 live performances across five days and five unique stages, Galway Folk Festival promises an unforgettable experience, highlighted by two exclusive, must-see headline performances. Renowned singer-songwriter Lloyd Cole will perform an intimate, Irish festival-exclusive show at the Town Hall Theatre. Meanwhile, Montreal’s celebrated singer Martha Wainwright will mark the 20th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album with a full live performance, including hits like the iconic ‘Bloody Mother f-ing A**hole,’ ‘Factory,’ and ‘When The Day Is Short.’ These powerful songs, which established Martha as an undeniable talent, continue to resonate with audiences worldwide.

The festival will also feature a stellar line-up of talent, including:

Lloyd Cole – Fionn Regan – The Scratch – KÍLA – Martha Wainwright – Project Smok – Seanchoíche – Daoirí Farrell – Seán Keane – Hat Fitz & Cara – The Half Room - BackWest – Banshee – Billow Wood – BRÍDÍN – Briars – Casii Stephan – CLADA – Colin Tierney – Colm Gavin – Dave Clancy – David Hope – The Davies Brothers – Deray Barboros – Domhan – Don Stiffe – Double Booked – Eli Waltz – Eve Clague – Evie – Feedback – First Class & Coach – Frankie Archer – Hubert Murray – J Smith – June Carousel – Korina Zambrano – Laura Duff – Laura Jo – Laytha – Liam Carroll & Co – Loes and the Celtic Link – Mná – Myles Gaffney – Neart – NXNW – Robert John Hope – Roswell – Saije – Sarah Buckley – Sarah Croker – Seo Linn – Shillelagh Law – Some One's Sons – Stephen O'Dowd – Strings & Things – Sweet Jayne – Tadhg Williams – Teague and Joyce – The Fógues – The Hidden Maple – Three Rod Wale – Tom Portman – Ultan Conlon – Will Softly – Whiskey Mash – Yonder Boys

In addition to the ticketed shows, festivalgoers can enjoy FREE daytime events on the weekend. Cuppa Tea TV returns with The Market Stage, while Culture Vultures, hosted by Tony Clayton-Lea, will feature engaging conversations with special guests. The Youth in Music stage will showcase the rising stars of folk, while The Little Room of Folk and Westend Sessions offer intimate performances and vibrant sessions.

