Fiona Kelly Will Perform a Lunchtime Concert on 17 April

The new normal means we're staying at home but online concerts where we watch and listen together can make us feel connected. In an effort to connect our musicians and musical audiences Triskel are hosting At Home with Triskel recitals on Facebook.

Cork-born flautist Fiona Kelly is performing a lunchtime concert on Friday 17 April at 1pm. The concerts are free for everyone worldwide to enjoy.

To watch, visit https://www.facebook.com/triskelartscentre/.

Fiona Kelly is based in London and is looking forward to connecting with her home audience. She has been hailed by the New York Times as a player with "impressive technique and elegant musicianship". Fiona began her studies at the Cork School of Music with Evelyn Grant and Sabine Ducrot. She completed her undergraduate studies at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance with Anna Noakes and went on to complete a Master's at The Juilliard School in New York with Robert Langevin, principal flute of the New York Philharmonic.

Fiona was principal flute of the Swedish Chamber Orchestra from 2012-2016. Since relocating to London, she leads a busy freelance career performing as guest principal flute with many of the UK's leading orchestras, and enjoys regularly returning home as guest principal flute with the Irish Chamber Orchestra.

Fiona is equally in demand as a soloist and has performed concertos at the BBC Proms, Heidelberg and Rheingau festivals. With a keen interest in expanding the repertoire for the flute, Fiona has premiered and commissioned many new works by composers such as Uri Caine and Ian Wilson.

Her programme will include in Telemann, Debussy, Bach, Dave Heath and a surprise!





