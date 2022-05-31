Fair Dinkum Theatre presents the world premiere of I POURED THE TEA, a comedic look at the Irish banking crisis, written by award-winning Australian playwright Nicholas Makin. The play makes its full stage debut after a successful 'original read' to a public audience at the NEWvember 2019 Festival. The play will stage for an 11 day run at The Boys School at Smock Alley from July 4th to July 16th.

€16,150 per man, woman and child to bail out the banks. What did we do? Could it get any more absurd than that? Apparently yes! This new absurdist play will look at the complexity of being a true Northsider when there are major social and economic factors at work during the Irish Banking Crisis.

Join Seamus and Boxer - employees of the catering company present at every significant event of the crisis - on their paid-for holiday in the tropics ... until their island starts to feel a bit deserted and rather dangerous. Meanwhile over in the Chairman's office of an investment bank, Fitzsimons is feeling the heat and seeking to pass the buck, in this fast-moving comedy of the blame game and financial collapse.

With an existentially Irish humour I POURED THE TEA focuses on the camaraderie, relationships, resilience and depth of friendship of ordinary people as they struggle to survive extraordinary events not of their making. At times dark, always funny but ultimately optimistic. True friendship will win through - no matter the odds!

Directed by Casey Hallahan and with a cast of 5 stellar performers including Jason Gilroy known for his film and TV credits including: Fair City, Easy way out (short), Randomer (feature), The crooked path (short), Best (feature), The Ambassador (TV series), Ballykissangel (TV series), Trojan Eddie (feature) and What lies behind the mask (short). Matthew O'Donnell is a young actor from County Sligo. O'Donnell is a graduate from both the Lir Academy (2017) and Bow Street (2019). Some of his previous roles include, Claudio (Much Ado About Nothing), Ernst (Cabaret) and a supporting role in RTE Drama Dead Still (2019). Conor Duffy is a Dublin based actor and writer represented by Frasers. He has appeared in Scene +Heard and the Galway Fringe. He is also training to be a stuntman and has completed his first full body burn this year. Rory Knox is a Writer/Performer/Director/Producer/Designer which ranks only slightly below his childhood ambition of Cowboy/Samurai/Archaeologist. He hails from North County Dublin and obtained a BA in Theatre Studies from Queens University Belfast. Gerry Cannon Gerry Cannon was born in Dublin. His primary focus has been on screen acting and filmmaking. The highlight of 2021 for Gerry was winning the Best Actor Award at the Dublin International Short Film and Music Festival for his role in the short film Acheron. Gerry makes a point of doing one stage show a year.

CAST: Jason Gilroy (Seamus) / Matthew O'Donnell (Boxer) / Eoin O'Sullivan (Chairman) / Rory Knox (Fitzsimons) / Gerry Cannon (Judge).

CREATIVE TEAM:

Director: Casey Hallahan

Written by: Nick Makin

Set and Costume Design: Rory Knox

Lighting Design: Éinne Ó Connachtáin

Sound Design: Nick Makin

FURTHER INFO at: https://smockalley.com/i-poured-the-tea / https://www.fairdinkumtheatre.ie/i-poured-the-tea