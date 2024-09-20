Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dublin Theatre Festival kicks off next week, featuring Forced Entertainment (celebrating 40th anniversary this year) with Signal to Noise, Teaċ Daṁsa's Nobodaddy transferring to Sadler's Wells in November, Druid's The House, Abbey Theatre's Grania and World Premieres of Enda Walsh & Anna Mullarkey's Safe House, ANU's Starjazzer and Beckett specialists, Gare St Lazare's Shades Through the Shade.

This ambitious line-up inviting audiences to share a live, collective experience at one of Europe's leading contemporary arts festivals.

Established in 1957, Dublin Theatre Festival is Europe's longest running theatre festival and a key event in Dublin's cultural calendar.

The 2024 edition of the Festival is the last one under the helm of Artistic Director Willie White who will step down following this year's festival to take up a new role elsewhere.

Willie White was appointed Artistic Director and Chief Executive in 2011 and delivered his first festival programme in 2012. When the curtain falls in October at the end of DTF 2024, he and the team will have presented 13 festival editions together.

Dublin Theatre Festival incorporates theatre, music, dance and family events, as well as artist talks, public discussions and artist development programmes, with performances taking place in venues and locations across the Irish capital and the greater Dublin area.

The Festival is also known for its support programmes for artists, from work in progress to large-scale commissions.

Over the years the Festival has premiered work by Ireland's theatre greats and staged productions by some of the world's most celebrated artists and companies, including Steppenwolf, Enda Walsh, Alice Ripoll, Teaċ Daṁsa, Romeo Castelluci, Miet Warlop, Enda Walsh, THISISPOPBABY.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More