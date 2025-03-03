DeBarras Celebrates Seachtain Na Gaeilge 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



DeBarras in Clonakilty has announced a special programme of events for Seachtain na Gaeilge 2025, Ireland's premier annual celebration of the Irish language and culture.

This year's programme runs until March 17th and offers an exciting mix of music, comedy, spoken word, and community activities that celebrate Ireland's rich cultural heritage while encouraging the use of the Irish language in an inclusive, fun, and engaging way.

Highlights include: RTÉ Folk Award Winner John Spillane and the Band of Wrens, Traditional Irish Sessions, Trad Punk from Galway with Those Empty Vessels, Bilingual Comedy from Áine Gallagher, Scoraíocht presented by DeBarras Spoken Word, performances from masters of the Irish Singing tradition Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin & Iarla Ó Lionáird, community gathering with Abair Amhrán, punk pop buachaillí dána Blonde & hectic high energy trad Funk fiends Grooveline.

For full details, and tickets, please visit www.debarra.ie

PROGRAMME:

6th March - 9pm - John Spillane and the Band of Wrens

8th March - 9:30pm - Those Empty Vessels

9th March - 7pm - Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin Trio

8:30pm - Traditional Irish Session

11th March - 8:30pm - Scoraíocht: Ceol, scéalaíocht agus filíocht - (Music,Storytelling & Poetry)

12th March - 8pm - COMEDY: Áine Gallagher - 'For the Love of Milseáin'

13th March - 7pm - Abair Amhrán

14th March - 9pm - Blonde w/ Guilteens & Jean Pack

15th March - 9pm - Grooveline w/ Baby Rat

16th March - 5:30pm - Iarla Ó Lionáird & Tim Edey

17th March - Saint Patricks day Traditional Irish Session

Comments