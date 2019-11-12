David O'Connor & The Pits Announced At Coughlan's Douglas St, Cork

Jazz Trio David O'Connor (guitar), Deirdre Frost (double bass) and Pat Lynch (drums) feature at this month's Coughlan's Guinness Jazz Club. This will act as an opportunity for the trio to showcase their jazz sensibilities before returning to the Cork Opera House pit where they bring their skill and talent each Christmas, working together as a versatile rhythm section as part of the Cork Opera House Panto band performing Peter Pan.

This Sunday 17th November at 5pm the trio will explore the music of overlooked artists such as Bud Powell, Jan Johansson and Kenny Barron bringing a very Cork twist to the music of these American and European jazz masters.





Sunday 17th November, Coughlan's Douglas St, Cork.

Doors 4.30, 5pm start - Free Admission.

www.corkpops.ie





