Danny Beard, Debra Stephenson, and More Lead SLEEPING BEAUTY Pantomime at the Grand Theatre

Full principal casting has been announced for Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's spectacular pantomime, SLEEPING BEAUTY which will run from Saturday 29 November 2025 – Sunday 4 January 2026.

Undoubtably Wolverhampton's most glamourous panto villain in history, Danny Beard steps into villainous shoes to play Carabosse. Danny Beard sashayed onto our screens and into our hearts on RuPaul's Drag Race UK, where they expressed themselves through their honesty, sharp lewks, and even sharper humour. Breaking records across all the Drag Race franchises over the world, they became the first ever bearded Queen to win the show! Most recently, they entered the Celebrity Big Brother House, where Danny bared all - outside of Drag. Their openness and quick wit resonated with viewers, earning him a 2nd place finish!

Debra Stephenson, one of the UK's best loved impressionists, comedy performers and actresses will play Queen Bertha of Bilstonia. As a comedic impressionist she is perhaps best known as star of BBC One's highly rated The Impressions Show, with her other impressive credits in the field including BBC Radio 4's Dead Ringers and ITV's Spitting Image and Imitation Game. As well as the critically acclaimed ITV's Newzoids. As an actress Debra has had long running roles in Coronation Street, Bad Girls (both for ITV) and BBC's Holby City, whilst her entertainment credits include The Friday Night Project, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special, and Let's Dance For Sports Relief to name just a few.

Zak Douglas from Wolverhampton will play The Herald. He is a regular television personality having starred in BAFTA-nominated ITV Comedy G'WED, Channel 5's The Good Ship Murder, After Life, and appeared in Sky's Lockerbie with Colin Firth.

Solomon Davy, also from Wolverhampton made his West End debut as Kenickie in Grease at the Dominion Theatre in 2023, shortly after graduating from The Wilkes Academy. Earlier this year, Solomon toured to Wolverhampton Grand as Link Larkin in Hairspray. He is currently playing Chad Manford in The Code at Southwark Playhouse Elephant. Television includes Beauty and the Geek (Discovery+).

Georgia Iudica-Davies was recently seen at the Grand Theatre in Bat Out Of Hell. Her other theatre credits include Young Republicanette/Cover Heather Duke in Heathers (The Other Palace), Ensemble/Cover Nabulungi in The Book of Mormon (The Prince of Wales), and swing in Hairspray (London Coliseum).

They join the previously announced Tam Ryan and Ian Adams who once again reunite to write the pantomime and star in their 5th and 9th pantomimes respectively.

Creative Director of Wolverhampton Grand Theatre and producer of SLEEPING BEAUTY Tim Colegate said; “Once again, the Grand Theatre pantomime comes together with a magical recipe of cast members, bringing together national stars and championing local talent, too. There really is something for everyone in this line up, plus a brand-new set and costumes designed especially for the Grand, dazzling choreography, fabulous musical numbers and of course, comedy by the bucketload! We are very proud to produce this show in-house and are committed to giving our treasured audiences everything they have come to expect from a Wolverhampton Grand panto.”

Don't snooze on it, this fun-for-all-the-family show promises to be another spectacular West End quality show! Book your tickets to secure the best seats and guaranteed festive fabulousness!

