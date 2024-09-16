Culture Night Cork City Late Set For This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Culture Night, this Friday September 20th, Cork City will come alive with arts and culture, when the city’s cultural venues open their doors. Events start at 4pm, and now continues into the night as Culture Night Cork City Late presents three events extending the evening into the wee hours. Coordinated by Cork City Council in partnership with The Arts Council, this year’s late-night events promise to captivate and inspire.

Two of Cork’s most exciting acts will come together for a special late-night concert in a secret location revealed only upon arrival. Cork City Council Night Time Economy with The Good Room present this one-of-a-kind event that’s sure to leave audiences enthralled. Leading the charge is FIXITY, a dynamic project helmed by Cork-based multi-instrumentalist and composer Dan Walsh. Known for his boundary-pushing compositions, Walsh will be joined by a five-piece ensemble for this special night, blending drums, bass, guitar, sax, and flute into a soundscape of pure creativity. Sharing the bill is Ana Palindrome, the enigmatic Cork-based trio whose dream-like music revolves around a fictional character, Ana Palindrome—a nightmare-dream girl brought to life through haunting vocals, synths, and bass. Assemble at 9.40pm at North Main Street Car Park for this unforgettable 2-hour experience that will push the limits of live performance.

For a dose of glitz and glamour, look no further than Mockie Ah!’s Camp Culture, taking over The Everyman at 8pm. Ireland’s leading drag haus and Cork’s very own legends are bringing an all-star cast of 18 acts to the stage, delivering a night full of drag, burlesque, comedy, and music. Expect sequins, camp nostalgia, and plenty of laughs as the queens pay tribute to their iconic queer inspirations. Lucky ticket holders are in for a night of pure fabulousness, curated by Irish drag sensation Candy Warhol. With performances that sparkle and shine, Mockie Ah! promises to bring the house down and keep the energy high all night. Mockie Ah’s Camp Culture is funded by The Arts Council of Ireland under the Culture Night Late programme.

Finally, night owls and sound explorers can wrap up their Culture Night at Cork Opera House with an Immersive Experimental Sound Experience at 11pm. Created by composer Kevin Terry, this event invites you to step into a sonic wonderland where the soundscapes interact with the very architecture of the Opera House. From murmurs to reverberations, the audio compositions echo through spaces that have existed since 1855, creating a rich auditory adventure like no other. This is more than just a concert—it's an immersive experience where every room has a story to tell through sound. Perfect for those seeking something truly unique to end their night on a high note.

Speaking on the unveiling of this exciting Culture Night Cork City Late programme thread, Sinead O'Reilly, the Arts Council’s Director of Combined Arts said: “Culture Night Late is an exciting and developing element of Culture Night, programming a fascinating range of events and attracting new audiences, later into the night. With the additional support from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the Night-Time Economy Taskforce, Culture Night Late events are happening all over the country including Cork city. Cork has an amazing array of bespoke events and a real destination for Culture Night. This year, we are asking everyone, how will you Culture Night?”

So, whether you're seeking hidden musical gems, a night of dazzling drag, or an immersive sound experience, Culture Night Cork City Late has an incredible lineup. Be sure to book so as not to miss the magic when the lights go down in Cork city on Friday, September 20th

For more information and booking details, visit www.corkcity.ie/culturenight

