Cast Announced For The World Premiere Of THE BEEKEEPER OF ALEPPO At Gaiety Theatre

Nottingham Playhouse, in association with Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse and UK Productions Ltd, announce the full cast of the world premiere of Nesrin Alrefaai and Matthew Spangler's stage adaptation of Christy Lefteri's gripping best selling novel, The Beekeeper of Aleppo.

Reuniting the team that produced the international stage sensation The Kite Runner, the production opens at Nottingham Playhouse on 3 February before heading to Liverpool Playhouse and then a national tour in the Spring and early Summer - including Dublin's Gaiety Theatre from 11 to 15 April. Tickets from €21.50 including booking fee for the Dublin show and are on sale now from Click Here

Directed by Olivier Award winning Miranda Cromwell (Death of a Salesman - Young Vic, Piccadilly Theatre and Broadway), the production will feature Alfred Clay (The Winters Tale, The Comedy of Errors - RSC) as Nuri, Roxy Faridany (This Is Going To Hurt - BBC, Magic Goes Wrong - West End) as Afra, Joseph Long (Spiderman Far From Home - Marvel Studios, Captain Corelli's Mandolin - tour & West End) as Mustafa, Aram Mardourian (The Borrowers - Polka Theatre, The Night Of The Iguana - Ustinov Studio) as Nadim, Fotakis, Ali and other parts , Daphne Kouma (Dirty Dancing - Secret Cinema, Offside - Pleasance Courtyard) as immigration officer, Dr Faruk, Dahab and other parts, Nadia Williams (The Darkest Part of The Night - Kiln Theatre, The Meaning of Zong - Bristol Old Vic) as Angeliki, Lucy Fisher and other parts, Elham Mahyoub (The Visit - National Theatre, A Midsummer Night's Dream - Lazarus Theatre) as Mohammed and Sami and Fanos Xenofós (Margot, The Most Famous Ballerina In The World - King's Head Theate, Don Quixote of Algiers - White Bear Theatre) - and Lily Demir (The Secret Love Life of Ophelia - Greenwich Theatre, Empty - Soho Theatre) - as swings.

The Beekeeper of Aleppo tells the story of Nuri, a beekeeper; and his wife, Afra, an artist. They live a simple life, rich in family and friends, in the beautiful Syrian city of Aleppo - until the unthinkable happens. When all they care for is destroyed by war, they are forced to escape. On their terrifying journey, they must face the pain of their own unbearable loss alongside incredible danger. Above all, they must journey to find each other again.

This compassionate and beautiful play is a story of connection - between friends, families and strangers.

The creative team is comprised of Set and Costume Designer Ruby Pugh, Lighting Designer Ben Ormerod, Sound Designer Tingying Dong, Film Designer Ravi Deepres, Composer Elaha Soroor, , Casting Director Christopher Worrall, Voice and Dialect Coach Khaled Abunaama, Cultural Consultant Nesrin Alrefaai, Dramatherapist Nikki Disney, Associate Director Nadia Emam, Associate Film Designer Luke Unsworth and Video Programmer Edward Freeman..

The Beekeeper of Aleppo premieres at Nottingham Playhouse from 3 to 25 February, and is followed by a run at Liverpool Playhouse from 1 to 11 March, and then a national tour that takes in Salisbury Playhouse (21 to 25 March), New Theatre Cardiff, (28 March to 1 April), Theatre Severn Shrewsbury (4 to 8 April), Gaiety Theatre Dublin (11 to 15 April), The Lowry Salford (18 to 22 April), Theatre Royal Glasgow (25 to 29 April), Richmond Theatre London (2 to 6 May), Theatre Royal Norwich (9 to 13 May), Cambridge Arts Theatre (16 to 20 May), Belgrade Theatre Coventry (23 to 27 May), Leeds Playouse (31 May to 3 June), Theatre Royal Newcastle Upon Tyne (6 to 10 June), Birmingham Rep (13 to 17 June), Theatre Royal Plymouth (20 to 24 June) and Yvonne Arnaud Theatre Guildford (27 June to 1 July).

Christy Lefteri's novel was the Winner of the Aspen Words Award, Runner up for the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, and one of The Times top three bestselling books of 2020.

BOOKING INFORMATION

Dates: 11th - 15th April 2023

In Person: Gaiety Theatre Box Office South King Street, Dublin 2

Individual Bookings : Click Here

Group Bookings 10+: +353 (1) 646 8600 or groups@gaietytheatre.com

Access Bookings: +353 (1) 646 8600

Box Bookings: Click Here

Tickets: From €21.50 (including booking fee and restoration levy

Online: www.gaietytheatre.ie | www.ticketmaster.ie

THE BEEKEEPER OF ALEPPO

DATES

Fri 3 February 2023 to Sat 25 February 2023

Nottingham Playhouse

https://nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Wed 1 March 2023 to Sat 11 March 2023

Liverpool Playhouse

https://www.everymanplayhouse.com

Tues 21 March to Sat 25 March 2023

Salisbury Playhouse

https://www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk

Tue 28 March 2023 to Sat 1 April 2023

Cardiff, New Theatre

https://newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

Tue 4 to Sat 8 April 2023

Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn

https://www.theatresevern.co.uk

Tue 11 - Sat 15 April 2023

Dublin, Gaiety Theatre

https://www.gaietytheatre.ie

Tue 18 April 2023 to Sat 22 April 2023

Salford, The Lowry

https://thelowry.com/

Tue 25 April 2023 to Sat 29 April 2023

Glasgow, Theatre Royal

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-glasgow/

Tue 2 May 2023 to Sat 6 May 2023

London, Richmond Theatre

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre/

Tue 9- Sat 13 May 2023

Norwich Theatre Royal

https://norwichtheatre.org

Tue 16 - Sat 20 May

Cambridge Arts Theatre

https://www.cambridgeartstheatre.com/

Tue 23 - Sat 27 May 2023

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

https://www.belgrade.co.uk/

Wed 31 May - Sat 3 June 2023

Leeds Playhouse

https://leedsplayhouse.org.uk

Tue 6 June 2023 to Sat 10 June 2023

Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, Theatre Royal

https://www.theatreroyal.co.uk/

Tue 13 June 2023 to Sat 17 June 2023

Birmingham Repertory Theatre

https://www.birmingham-rep.co.uk

Tue 20 June 2023 to Sat 24 June 2023

Plymouth, Theatre Royal

https://theatreroyal.com

Tue 27 June to Sat 1 July 2023

Guildford Yvonne Arnaud

https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/