Cast Announced For LUCK JUST KISSED YOU HELLO at the Abbey Theatre

Coming to the Peacock Stage this April, Luck Just Kissed You Hello is beautiful, blistering and darkly funny, peeling back the layers of masculinity to discover how our experiences shape who we are.

This play, written by Amy Conroy, offers a deep recognition of how our childhood experiences shape and form us. The world premiere took place at the Galway International Arts Festival in 2015, seven short years ago. In 2022, it is now being performed in a changed world, bringing broader understanding to one man's trans experience.

RILEY CARTER - Mark

Taking on the lead role of Mark is Riley Carter. Riley is most recognisable from his role as regular character Kyle Slater, brother to long-standing resident Stacey Slater in the BBC's Eastenders. He made TV soap history by being the first transgender actor to play a transgendered character in a soap.

Riley was later named 'No.1 most influential person in 'The Independent on Sunday's 2015 Rainbow List' marking the first time a transgender man has been honoured. They wrote: ''Our judges felt his decision the play the character Kyle in EastEnders could help trans people - even save lives - and represents a landmark cultural moment''.

Riley was nominated for 'Best Newcomer' in the 2016 TV Choice awards & 'Inspirational role model of the year' in the European Diversity Awards.

Since leaving EastEnders, Riley has performed on stage at the London Theatre Workshop and the Lyric Theatre in London's West End and toured the UK in the highly acclaimed production of Birdsong. He was recently seen on screen in series 2 of The Emily Atack Show for ITV2. Upcoming roles include Screw for Channel 4, written by Rob Williams (Killing Eve) and directed by Tom Vaughan.

ROSS O'DONNELLAN - Gary

The role of Gary will be played by Ross O'Donnellan. This is Ross's Irish stage debut. Having recently appeared in Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, his previous credits include:

Julius Caesar ('Mark Antony' - Bristol Old Vic), Crave ('A' - Wardrobe Theatre), Our Town ('Stage Manager' - Circomedia).

JAMIE O'NEILL - Sullivan

Playing Sullivan is Jamie O'Neill. Jamie recently filmed the upcoming Virgin Media One/ITV crime drama, Redemption alongside Paula Malcolmson and Moe Dunford.

He has also appeared in Virgin Media One drama, Blood alongside Adrian Dunbar and RTE's, Striking Out with Amy Huberman.

Jamie has worked extensively in Irish theatre over the past 10 years, most recently appearing in ANU productions/Landmark productions show, The Book Of Names as part of Dublin theatre festival 2021. He has appeared in Clare Monnelly's critically acclaimed play, Minefield, The Abbey production of Shadow Of A Gunman and Borstal Boy in the Gaiety Theatre. Jamie is a graduate of the Gaiety School of Acting (2011).

Abbey Theatre, Peacock stage:

Dates: 29 April - 14 May 2022

Previews: 29, 30 April and May 3, 2022

Opening night: Wednesday May 4, 2022

Times: Mon - Sat 8pm, Sat matinees 2.30pm

Tickets: €18 - €25 / €10 - €20 conc.