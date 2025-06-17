Belfast Tradfest Will Return With Traditional Musicians

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Belfast TradFest is set to celebrate its 7th summer edition across Belfast UNESCO City of Music between Sunday 27th July – Sunday 3rd August 2025. The city will come alive with the very best of traditional music, song, and dance, as some of the world’s finest traditional artists take to stages across Belfast.

The festival will open with a spectacular double-bill featuring Dervish, a global phenomenon in traditional music, alongside the ground-breaking ensemble NOTIFY, who will be joined by the Irish Concertina Orchestra, Cormac McCarthy, and the MGCE Concert Orchestra for an unforgettable night at Belfast’s iconic Ulster Hall on Sunday 27th July.

The week ahead promises more musical highlights, including:

Matt Molloy, John Carty & Brian McGrath and The Breath in Mandela Hall on Friday 1st August

A stunning collaboration of Julie Fowlis, Éamon Doorley, Zoë Conway & John McIntyre with the Ulster Orchestra on Saturday 2nd August, Mandela Hall

Goitse with John Doyle & Mick McAuley at the Empire Music Hall on Wednesday 30th July

Iarla Ó Lionáird & Tim Edey with Tempest on Thursday 31st July, also in the Empire

A stellar closing night double-bill with MOXIE and the dynamic Kinnaris Quintet also in Mandela Hall on Saturday 2nd August

Speaking on this year’s festival, Artistic Director Dónal O’Connor says “The 7th edition of Belfast TradFest will be our biggest to date with over 550 musicians taking part in over 450 events over the course of 8 days. We’re excited to welcome people from all over the world to attend our summer school and festival and to showcase Belfast UNESCO City of Music as a vibrant, inclusive, energetic and fun city."

