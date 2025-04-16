Ballydehob Jazz Festival Returns This May Bank Holiday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Ballydehob Jazz Festival is back — and not a moment too soon. At a time when the world can feel increasingly divided, the little village at the gateway to the Mizen, is preparing once again to light up with joy, music, circus, creativity, and connection. From May 2nd to 5th (Bank Holiday Weekend), Ballydehob will come alive with an extraordinary lineup of global talent, homegrown creativity, and the kind of community spirit that has made this the biggest small jazz and arts festival in the world.

“We’re so excited to welcome everyone back to Ballydehob,” says the festival director Joseph O Leary, “With everything going on globally — the cruelty, oppression, and negativity we see daily — it feels more important than ever to gather, celebrate, and share joy. This festival is about freedom of expression, community, and making magic together.”

Run almost entirely by a tireless and passionate team of volunteers, the Ballydehob Jazz Festival has grown from humble beginnings into a beloved, international event. Acts travel from all corners of the world to perform here, and this year is no exception.

Festival Highlights:

Festival Hall Concert – Friday Night: The acclaimed, multi-award-winning Benji Bower presents his breathtaking work Terra Coda, featuring a cross-channel collaboration of musicians from the UK and West Cork, including the incredible Molly O’Mahony ( West Cork), Leoni Evans & Kathleen Frances (UK) performing live on the night.

International Artists Return: Montpellier’s Canibal Dandies and Belgium’s Blue Mockingbirds return to Ballydehob, bringing their irresistible swing, blues, and old-time jazz energy to late night festival club "Moonshine Shindig", followed by DJ sets from Donal Dineen (Sat) and Hewan Mulugeta (Sun).

Circus Magic: Belfast’s phenomenal Tumble Circus will perform their aerial show outdoors in the Ballydehob Playground, a highlight for families.

The Music Trail: With over 50 free performances across four days and nights, this year’s trail welcomes hip hop percussionist Alex Gough from Cork, alongside an eclectic, world-class lineup from Ireland, France, Belgium, England, and Wales. The trail remains free and accessible to all, thanks to the generous local businesses who continue to “walk the walk” year after year.

The Carnival of Creatures Parade (Sunday): Teaming up with the Ballydehob Puppet Company, this joyful and surreal parade culminates the weekend with community-crafted puppets and performers — now one of the most unique and creative parades in Ireland.

But the festival isn’t just about the performances — it’s about year-round community. Dozens of workshops, in schools and across Ballydehob, feed into the festival spirit, building connection and creativity throughout the year. And this year also sees an exciting environmental step forward with the introduction of reusable eco-cups across many venues, supported by Cork County Council’s Environment Directorate.

