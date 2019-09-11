BWW Review: SYMPHONY OF WORMS at Smock Alley Theatre

Hannah Mamalis in her new solo show Symphony of Worms at Dublin Fringe 2019

A Delightful Dollop of Brainy Banter

Much like our Parisian friend Amelie, an only child who paints her world with her vivid imagination, pint-sized Hannah Mamalis, an only child from rural Connemara, sweeps and soars with her imagination. Nothing seems too mundane or outlandish for Hannah. Lying 'pretend dead' in bogs with her best friend or singing duets online with total strangers.

Fortunately for us, Hannah's parents appear to have given her imagination free reign at home with the result that 20 odd years later we sit absorbed for 60 minutes by an eloquent, charismatic and winsome young lady who not only sings, acts, and bops divinely but is also a beguiling stand-up comedienne.

Symphony of Worms pays homage to Hannah's greatest fear - death. Mastering her fear by tackling it head on, her performance is an interwoven series of rib-tickling vignettes, each ending with Hannah meeting her Maker.

The dialogue is ingratiatingly honest and witty. Interwoven with tales of Hannah's childhood and layered with pop and classical music, we learn precisely what makes this young lady tick. Enjoy a delightful dollop of brainy banter, comedy, and charm.

Symphony of Worms runs at the Smock Alley Theatre until September 15th, 2019





