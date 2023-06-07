Anne Bogart Will Direct World Premiere Of EASTLAND at the Samuel Beckett Theatre

Exploring how we remember and why we forget some terrible events but not others, The Collective Theatre's new show Eastland uses storytelling, found objects, and live performance to recreate the events before and after the sudden capsizing of the passenger ship SS Eastland in front of thousands of people in the middle Chicago.

Directed by acclaimed American director Anne Bogart and written by Jocelyn Clarke, Eastland will be performed by five actors.

On 24 July 1915, the SS Eastland, packed with Western Electric employees on their way to a company picnic, rolled over onto its side while tied to a dock in the middle of the city of Chicago. Killing more passengers than had died on the Titanic, the Eastland remains one of the world's deadliest and forgotten maritime disasters, which took the lives of 844 men, women and children on a warm summer day in July.

Written by Jocelyn Clarke

Directed by Anne Bogart

Designed by Eugenia Genunchi

Lighting by Stephen Dodd

Creative Producer: Aisling Ormonde

Cast: Nyree Yergainharsian, Mark Fitzgerald, Leah Minto, Rebecca Grimes and Rowan Finken