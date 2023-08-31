Amazing New Work For Children Grey Matter By Paul Curley

Paul Curley and Draíocht present Grey Matter, Draíocht 15-16 Sept | Riverbank 23 Sept

By: Aug. 31, 2023

A scientist. A parrot. A lifelong friendship. Grey Matter explores the joyful relationship between a boy and his pet (African Grey) parrot as they journey through life together, experiencing the highs, the lows, and everything in between.

Performer and writer Paul Curley in collaboration with designer and puppet-maker Ger Clancy bring this captivating new play for young audiences to life, asking us to consider who we are, and how we get to know ourselves. Directed by Bjarne Sandborg of Teater Refleksion (Denmark) and Ian Cameron (Scotland) along with designers Sarah Jane Shiels, Ciara Fleming and composer Denis Clohessy, Grey Matter promises to be a treat for audiences young and old.

Grey Matter was originally commissioned by Draíocht and is presented with the support of The Arts Council YPCE Project Award, Riverbank Arts Centre, Creative Hubs - Dublin City Council Arts Office and Meitheal CPS - A Branar Initiative.

BOOKING

DRAÍOCHT

Draíocht Studio

School Shows: Fri 15 Sept / 10.15am & 12.15pm
Family Shows: Sat 16 Sept / 12 noon & 2pm
Tickets: €7 adults / €5 children / 2 teachers free per class

RIVERBANK

Family Show: Sat 23 Sept / 11am & 1pm

Tickets: €10 or €32 family ticket

Suitable for ages 8yrs +

Running time 45 mins.



