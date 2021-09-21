Abbey Theatre Premieres New Play PURPLE SNOWFLAKES AND TITTY WANKS

The Abbey Theatre has announced the world premiere of Purple Snowflakes and Titty Wanks, a co-production with London's Royal Court Theatre. Written and performed by Sarah Hanly and directed by Alice Fitzgerald, the play is a part of this year's Dublin Theatre Festival.

Since being deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Purple Snowflakes and Titty Wanks is Irish playwright Sarah Hanly's debut play. Recipient of the 2019 Pinter Commission and founder of the production company Dóchas Pictures, the play marks the second time the national theatre has worked with Hanly, following her acclaimed Dear Ireland monologue SHOWER with actor Denise Gough.

Purple Snowflakes and Titty Wanks is a compelling and provocative piece, centred around the complex character Saoirse Murphy. The play explores many important societal and cultural issues, including body dysmorphia and the influence of religious institutions on the human body. Sarah Hanly is part of the Royal Court Theatre's Writers' Group, where playwrights are given space and support to develop their work over a sustained period.

Jen Coppinger, Abbey Theatre's Head of Producing, said: 'We are thrilled to be working with the extremely talented Sarah Hanly. Not only has she created a piece of work that is contemporary and relevant, her unique voice also speaks to important issues seen across society that will resonate with many different audiences. We look forward to sharing her play as part of this year's Dublin Theatre Festival.'

Vicky Featherstone, Royal Court Theatre's Artistic Director said: 'The sheer joy of coming face to face with a brand-new writer who is stepping out on their journey is a remarkable privilege. Sarah Hanly is just that person. This play is testament to her talent, her wit, her vision and not only a thrilling event in its own right, but the promise of many more exciting things to come.'

With this much anticipated debut by Sarah Hanly, Irish audiences will also be introduced to director Alice Fitzgerald. With previous works including The Effect by Lucy Prebble and Fire Blight by Louise Breckon-Richards, the director was awarded the University of Exeter's Bertie Black Prize.

In line with new government guidelines issued on 31st August, there will be an increase in capacity for all performances at the Abbey Theatre. For Purple Snowflakes and Titty Wanks, an in-person audience of 40 patrons per night will be welcomed. New restrictions apply. All audience members over 18 years of age will be required to display Covid Certification for entry and have a minimum of 1 metre social distancing in our auditorium. Masks will be required. All requirements can be found here.

Tickets for Purple Snowflakes and Titty Wanks by Sarah Hanly are now available at www.abbeytheatre.ie. The production will not be streamed online.