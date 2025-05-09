2025 Masters of Tradition Festival Set For August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Masters of Tradition will open in the Maritime Hotel before moving up to Bantry House for the remaining evenings. During the day, the programme includes talks in Marino Church as well as secret concerts in Future Forests, Kealkil, St. Brendan’s Church, Bantry, and Whiddy Island.

As ever, the Festival is headlined by its Artistic Director, Martin Hayes, the fiddler from East Clare, whose distinctive touch and extravagant virtuosity has brought the tradition to new levels.

Martin will be joined by Dave Flynn, Inni-K, Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh, Peter Browne, Des Geraghty, Nuala Kennedy, Eamon O’Leary, Lucia & Maria, Pádraig Ó Tuama, Brian Donnellan, Kate Ellis, Carlos Sweeney McCartin Trio, Brian Conway, Brendan Dolan, Colm O’Donnell, Siobhán O’Donnell, Eimear Coughlan, Francis Cunningham, Aoibhe Kettle, Maria O’Connor, Niamh Varian-Barry, Jane Walls and Nada Ní Chuirrín.



For full programme and booking, go to www.westcorkmusic.ie or phone the West

Cork Music office on +353 (0) 27 52788.

