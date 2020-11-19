YOUR PROGRAM IS YOUR TICKET PODCAST Welcomes Larry Little From CPA Theatricals to 80th Episode







Sean Chandler host of the podcast "Your Program Is Your Ticket", in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced the latest episode of its "Act II...Places" series featuring Larry Little of CPA Theatricals. Episode 80 is now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Find it now at BPN.FM/YPIYT.

"Your Program Is Your Ticket" is a podcast focusing on smaller, more intimate theater works and the people that make them happen. It is important to highlight these works and integral to the podcast's mission to feature as many of these productions as possible while still discussing the larger more notorious productions. The "Act II...Places" series emphasizes the reaction and forward planning of various theater entities during the COVID-19 crisis. The podcast is hosted and produced by Sean W Chandler.

CPA Theatricals, Inc. is dedicated to the development of new musical theatre productions for the benefit of underserved populations with a primary focus of serving female audiences and performers, through the development of musicals incorporating strong female leads.

SEAN CHANDLER(Host/Creator/Producer) began podcasting in 2012 as co-host of "Lundon Calling: The Empty Closet Series" and "Lundon Calling: The Lundon Bridge" with late LGBTQ icon Ace Lundon. In 2017 Sean decided to combine his love of theatre and podcasting and created "Your Program Is Your Ticket" as a platform for all types and levels of theater highlighting smaller, more intimate productions. Sean is an award-winning, multi-produced and published script writer. His works include At The Flash (Pride Films and Plays Great Gay Play and Musical Contest Winner, Oscar Wilde Best New Work Nomination - Dublin Gay Theatre Festival, NYC Fringe Outstanding Solo Performance), We The People: A Theatrical Song Cycle produced in 2018 at Stage 733 In Chicago and Running: A New Play Produced at the 2019 NY Theatre Festival - Summerfest. Running has been crafted into a musical co-written by award-winning, Chicago composer Leo Schwartz and also as a screenplay which is the recipient of nine screenwriting awards. Sean is also the Creator/Facilitator of "The Revisionist Mirrors" writing group and resides in New York City with his husband, David. Proud member of The Dramatists Guild. www.seanwchandler.com

Larry Little has a theatrical career that has spanned thirty-five years and more than 100 productions, first as an actor/singer/dancer, then as a director and producer. Along the way he became a Certified Public Accountant, providing an additional range of skills for his most recent role as a creating producer, developing new shows. Larry is the Lead Producer at CPA Theatricals and LCG Entertainment, LLC, the companies he founded to provide musical theatre for under-served populations. In recent years, a special focus of the companies has been shows that provide opportunities for female performers, create strong and interesting female characters, and increase outlets for female composers and directors. His musical, 57th NATIONAL MATHLETE SUM-IT opened off Broadway as part of the 2017 New York Musical Festival (under the title NUMBERS NERDS), and has subsequently had productions throughout the US including Georgia, Kansas, Florida, Wisconsin, Texas, California and London. After the extended NYMF run and enthusiastic response, the show was licensed by Theatrical Rights Worldwide. He is now currently developing two new musicals GIRLHOOD and THE LAND OF FORGOTTEN TOYS.







