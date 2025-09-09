WILD HEART Now Available for Licensing by TRW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatrical Rights Worldwide has announced that performance rights for the powerful new musical, WILD HEART, are now available for licensing worldwide. In this revolutionary new musical by acclaimed writer Chelsea Marcantel, powered by chart-topping anthems by P!nk, Kelly Clarkson, Andra Day, Weezer, Melissa Etheridge, and more, join Joan as she defies the odds, demands the respect of her nation’s leaders, and fights imperviously for freedom. Perfect for schools, community theatres, and professional stages alike, WILD HEART is a bold and exhilarating celebration of identity, bravery, and the fight for freedom.

CEO of TRW, Steve Spiegel, shares, “Responding to overwhelming demand from our school theatre community for large cast shows with multiple lead roles for girls and strong featured ensemble parts, we are thrilled to introduce WILD HEART—the perfect new musical designed with your students in mind. WILD HEART joins the growing roster of new work in development with TRW Production, which include THE OLYMPIANS, JOYFUL NOISE, MUSIC & LYRICS, and more to come.”

Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW), comprised of TRW Musicals, TRW Plays, and TRW Production, was founded in 2006 by Owner and CEO Steve Spiegel. With headquarters in NYC and London and local offices around the world, TRW provides full-service representation on behalf of authors and rightsholders for live-stage performance of their musicals and plays to the global marketplace of school, amateur and professional theatre organizations. The growing TRW Musicals catalog of shows include JERSEY BOYS, THE PROM, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT, ALL SHOOK UP, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, ON YOUR FEET, CURTAINS, GHOST THE MUSICAL, BRIGHT STAR, RING OF FIRE, MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL, THE COLOR PURPLE, BIG FISH, and many more. The TRW Plays catalog of shows include BORN WITH TEETH, SANCTUARY CITY, THE COAST STARLIGHT, BARBECUE, ZOEY’S PERFECT WEDDING, DRACULA, SELLING KABUL, MACBITCHES, SAGITTARIUS PONDEROSA, and more, and features esteemed playwrights such as Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok, Matthew López, Kate Hamill, Robert O'Hara, Sophie McIntosh, Keith Bunin, Liz Duffy Adams, Douglas Carter Beane, Sylvia Khoury, and many others.

Chelsea Marcantel is an LA-based writer, director, and collaborator. Reared by Cajuns in southwest Louisiana, Chelsea has lived and worked among the peoples of the Midwest, Appalachia, the Mid-Atlantic, and now the West Coast. In 2016, she completed a Lila Acheson Wallace American Playwrights Fellowship at The Juilliard School. Her plays, which have been produced worldwide, include Airness (2018 M. Elizabeth Osborn New Play Award), Everything is Wonderful (Pulitzer Prize for Drama Nomination), Tiny Houses (2018 Roe Green Award), Ladyish, Devour, and the online theatrical experience Citizen Detective (NY Times Critic’s Pick).





