Video: Jack O'Brien's NOTES WITH JACK Podcast Will be Available on Spotify and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Notes With Jack, a new podcast that pairs legendary Broadway director Jack O’Brien with rising screenwriter Alan Fox in an intimate series of weekly conversations, is launching. Watch the sizzle here!

Produced by A/Vantage Pictures, the show has been quietly recording a back catalog of over 15 episodes, and will be made available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and NotesWithJack.com as of July 16th, 2025. New episodes to follow weekly.

Notes With Jack blends mentorship, creative reflection, and personal storytelling into a one-of-a-kind podcast experience. Each episode begins with a moment from Jack’s extraordinary five-decade career before diving into real-time dialogue between the two artists as they navigate work, friendship, failure, and legacy. Episodes have already captured behind-the-scenes moments from O’Brien’s recent productions of Ghosts at Lincoln Center and Shucked for London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. The series will continue this fall with coverage of Alan Fox’s debut feature Highest 2 Lowest (in theaters August 15), and Jack’s direction of The Sound of Music at the Kennedy Center (opening September 9).

“I tell everyone that Notes with Jack is like a podcast version of that old MTV Show Rob and Big mixed with Rilke’s Letters to a Young Poet,” said creator Alan Fox, “One of the great gifts in my life is having Jack O’Brien as a friend and mentor. Notes with Jack is just my humble attempt to honor and share that gift with the rest of the world.”

“This series embodies the emotionally driven, culturally resonant storytelling we built A/Vantage to champion,” said Jason Michael Berman, President of A/Vantage Pictures. “Jack and Alan’s dynamic is rich with wisdom and offers a rare window into creative life across generations.”

“I was often told, everybody needs a note, and I took it seriously. My mentors gave wonderful notes and I saw things get better,” stated Jack O’Brien, “So, it was inevitable that I would try to correct the ledger… Sometimes I can, and sometimes I can’t, but the way I see it…I have no alternative but to try.”

The show is Produced by Jason Michael Berman under his A/Vantage Pictures banner, with full production support from Paul Marra and 11K Films. Jeremiah Maestras serves as co-producer.





