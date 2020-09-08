Veteran Broadway GM Nathan Gehan Opens New Firm ShowTown Theatricals

ShowTown Theatricals will open on Tuesday, September 8th.







Broadway general manager Nathan Gehan has announced the opening of his own general management firm, ShowTown Theatricals.

ShowTown Theatricals comes to the industry with a large roster of projects that include Broadway productions, Off-Broadway productions, national tours, and many more developmental productions. Current notable projects include The Old Vic's A Christmas Carol (Broadway, National Tour), American Prophet (Arena Stage), Anne of Green Gables (Goodspeed Musicals), The Glorious Death of Comrade What's His Name, Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting, May We All, Notre Dame de Paris (Lincoln Center), Romy & Michele The Musical, Room, Syncing Ink, The King's Speech, and the upcoming virtual developmental presentations of ShAme and Disenchanted-to name a few.

ShowTown Theatricals staff includes Creative Producer Jamison Scott, General Managers Michelle Tamagawa and Samuel Dallas, Head of Development Michael Fiske, and Management Assistant Ryan Logue. ShowTown Theatricals is committed to increasing diversity and equity on Broadway and is proud to be partnering with the Black Theatre Coalition to provide employment opportunities for Black theatre professionals.

"I believe ShowTown will thrive in this environment as Broadway and the industry face a restart. Our firm's foundation is strong and built upon lessons from many mentors and managers. ShowTown is dedicated to pushing boundaries, offering fresh ideas, and challenging norms with our projects and in the way we do business. Plus, my team has the positivity, creativity, and flexibility needed to succeed in our ever-changing world. I'm excited for the future and cannot wait to see what happens to our beloved industry when it resumes business," said Nathan Gehan.

Gehan brings twenty years of experience working for Broadway's leading general management and touring companies, including the past three years as President of Fifth Estate Entertainment. General management credits include the Broadway productions of A Christmas Carol, Cirque du Soleil's 'Twas the Night Before (MSG), In Residence on Broadway, The Boys in the Band, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Audience, Living on Love, The Gin Game, Something Rotten!, Cirque du Soleil Paramour, and Motown the Musical (Broadway, 1st National Tour). Company management credits include the Broadway productions of Motown the Musical, Legally Blonde (Broadway, 1st National Tour), Evita, A View From the Bridge, Spamalot, 42nd Street, and the national tours of Shrek and Jesus Christ Superstar.

ShowTown Theatricals will open on Tuesday, September 8th and is located at 630 Ninth Avenue, Suite 401, New York, NY 10036. Office phone: 212-695-3741. Email: info@showtown.nyc Website: www.showtown.nyc







View More Industry Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You