Untitled Monologues Returns in a Bold New Streaming Edition Via Cur8

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After a critically noted digital debut during the pandemic, Untitled Monologues returns in an electrifying new edition that gives voice to the invisible burdens women carry. Created and written by Francesca Bolam, this newly expanded version will stream exclusively via Cur8 this August, offering a visceral meditation on memory, grief, and the longing for connection-all set against the stark rhythm of a New York City subway ride.

Over the course of a single commute, five women-strangers sharing a car-unravel the silences they've kept. From unspoken regrets to hidden scars, their inner monologues, shaped by pain, hope, and raw truth, expose the hidden world behind composed faces. The piece blurs theatrical intimacy with digital visual storytelling to create a haunting and beautiful portrait of emotional survival.

Directed by Chloe Champken, with visual direction by Kwesi Peters and film editing by Polina Sokolovskaya, the production stars a powerhouse cast: Bria Maccauley, Alice Highman, Samantha Positano, Sofia Ross, and Nayara Gonzalez.

"You never know what someone's carrying with them," says Bolam. "We pass each other every day-on trains, on streets-and never stop to imagine the weight behind someone's eyes. This piece cracks that open. It makes the invisible visible."

Originally conceived and staged as a digital theatre piece for Rogue Theatre's virtual festival during lockdown, Untitled Monologues was born from isolation, vulnerability, and the aching need for expression. Now reimagined with an expanded vision, it resonates more deeply than ever in this post-pandemic era.





