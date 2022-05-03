United Airlines Announced as Sponsor of Black to Broadway







The Broadway League has announced United Airlines' support of the League's Black to Broadway program, developed to inspire deeper engagement, more awareness, and further access to Broadway for all Black people.



Created by The Broadway League in 2019, this program is an industry-wide celebration of the Black community and Broadway - on stage, in the audience, behind the scenes, and as leaders in the Broadway community. This initiative has included both in-person events and online engagement efforts. It is a key element of an overall emphasis on increasing Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion throughout Broadway.

"At United, we are deeply committed to providing opportunities for everyone in our communities," said Janet Lamkin, Senior Vice President of Market and Community Innovation. "Through our collaboration with The Broadway League we are able to offer experiences and continue to inspire future generations to explore the arts."

"We thank United Airlines for its support of Black to Broadway, as it shows their shared commitment to focus on the Black community's creativeness and contributions to Broadway," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "We are excited to have our long-time partner, United Airlines, sponsor this initiative that allows for the creation of meaningful and consistent content that furthers the engagement of Black to Broadway."

From panels and gatherings to a Juneteenth Celebration concert and the bi-monthly Black Business of Broadway podcast, Black to Broadway is now positioned to activate on a regular basis for Broadway to engage, welcome, and provide access to the Black community in New York City, as well as nationwide. Read more about Black to Broadway

Black to Broadway's next event will be the second annual Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert taking place on Sunday, June 19, 2022, from noon - 1:30pm. This free event takes place at Duffy Square in Times Square, come rain or shine. Please stay tuned as more details will be announced soon.