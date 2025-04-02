Troy Iwata, Storm Lever and More to Star in UNLOCK’D Industry Reading

The industry developmental reading will take place Friday, April 4, 2025 in NYC.
Loseff Productions will present an industry presentation of the multi-award-winning musical romance UNLOCK’D, with book and lyrics by Sam Carner (Island Song, Techies!), music by Derek Gregor (Island Song, Techies!), and direction by Michael Barnard (The Phoenix Theatre Company). The industry developmental reading will take place Friday, April 4, 2025 in NYC.
The cast for the reading includes Caelan Creaser (Frozen), Ethan Crystal (Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie), Evan Duff (Frozen), Aaron Arnell Harrington (Little Shop of Horrors), Kira Sarai Helper (Sister Act), Troy Iwata (The Daily Show), Sage Jepson (Shrek), Storm Lever (Six, Summer), Heather Makalani (Moulin Rouge, Aladdin), Alec Nevin (A Bronx Tale), and Samantha Schiffman (Grease).
A romantic coming-of-age story set “back then-ish,” UNLOCK’D blends classical music with contemporary pop in a hilarious tale that follows the twists and turns of love between four mortal and six immortal beings as they move past the stories the world has told them and discover their true selves.
Orchestrations for the reading are by Brad Haak (Spirited Away) with Noah Teplin (Teeth) serving as Music Director. Associate Music Director is Jessie Rosso (Kimberly Akimbo), and Ethan Smith-Cohen (A Christmas Carol) and Noah Turner are the Music Assistants. Casting is by Peter Dunn (Hamilton, Titanique), the Production Stage Manager is Melissa Chacón (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and Jason Carroll (Book of Mormon N’atl Tour) is the Production Assistant. Alchemy Production Group (Come From Away) serves as General Management. The musicians for the reading include Joe Wallace (& Juliet) on bass, and Max Wagner (Drag the Musical) on guitar.
UNLOCK’D premiered Off-Broadway in 2013 at The Duke on 42nd St. in a Prospect Theater Company production and has received several acclaimed musical theater awards on its developmental journey including: The Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theatre, “Best in Fest” award at New York Musical Theater Festival, and the $100,000 Kleban Prize.
Videos