Tri-M Foundation Accepting Applications For The Performing Arts Grant Program







Tri-M Foundation is accepting applications for its Performing Arts Grant program. Launched in 2020, the Performing Arts Grant program supports regional non-profit arts organizations in the development and presentation of innovative, high-quality performing arts projects, events, and festivals. To date, Tri-M Foundation has issued 21 grants across 13 states.

"Each year we receive more applications, and we're loving it," said Zachary Christman, president. "That said, so much of the country is underrepresented, both in our grants and in the performing arts in general-we want this program to change that."

Designed to be flexible with a limited administrative burden, grants can be used to support a wide range of production activities. The maximum grant award is $10,000.

Tri-M Foundation only accepts applications for specific disciplines in each funding cycle. For the 2023-2024 cycle, the Foundation is accepting applications for theatre and dance projects. The Foundation favors proposals that are specific, timely, and meaningful for the target audience. Christman added, "Show us your best ideas and best planning."

To learn more about the Performing Arts Grant program, organizations with an active 501(c)(3) should visit the website. The application deadline for the next round of funding is February 15, 2023.

Tri-M Foundation is a private foundation chartered by the State of Texas and recognized by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service as a tax exempt 501(c)(3) charitable and educational organization. Its mission is to cultivate and promote the production and presentation of regional performing and media arts, through grants and gifts to new and established arts organizations and educational institutions, and through its salons and publications.