Trafalgar Entertainment Appoints Venue Director For Bradford Live

Leading global live entertainment company Trafalgar Entertainment – the new operator of Bradford's newest entertainment venue, Bradford Live – has appointed Darren Moore as Venue Director. Darren joins Trafalgar with a career spanning over 25 years working in venues and the entertainment industry.

Before joining Bradford Live, Darren led the team at Connexin Live in Hull, a 3,500-capacity venue for ASM Global, hosting events for the city of Hull as a major legacy project for the UK City of Culture 2017.



He also worked in Event Management at First Direct Arena Leeds for up to 13,000 guests, and General Management at the York Barbican.



Darren Moore, Venue Director for Bradford Live, said: “It's an amazing privilege to be appointed Venue Director of Bradford Live with Trafalgar Entertainment. It is truly a unique venue in the north that we will be relaunching later this year, and it has had a rich history of entertaining the city, having hosted The Beatles, Tom Jones, The Rolling Stones amongst many others in its almost 100-year lifetime.



“I am excited to bring the venue back to operation following an extensive refurbishment programme to transform it into one of the best venues in the UK. We will now start to build the team to ensure we provide a guest and client experience that befits such a prestigious building and add to the already fantastic cultural landscape that Bradford has to offer.”



Frazer Hoyle, Regional Director for Trafalgar Venues, said: “I am delighted that Darren has joined the Trafalgar family. Not only does he bring a wealth of industry knowledge and experience but also a real passion for Bradford Live and I know once we are open, he will be focused on making sure that every visitor will have a world class experience.”



BRADFORD LIVE – the beating heart of Bradford – is a world class 3,000+ seated and 3,500+ standing capacity music, comedy, events and entertainment venue, together with event spaces, located in the heart of Bradford city centre. The former Odeon Cinema was originally built in 1930s. Following a period of dereliction when the building was out of use, the magnificent art deco building was saved from demolition and has now been fully restored with a £50m investment, bringing it back to its former glory as a live music venue and entertainment hub for the city.



Trafalgar Entertainment is expected to make the first of its programming announcements for BRADFORD LIVE in the coming weeks.

