Tony Award Productions Renews With White Cherry Entertainment to Produce the Tony Awards Through 2026







Tony Award Productions has announced that White Cherry Entertainment will serve as the production team for the American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards through 2026. White Cherry Entertainment's founders Glenn Weiss (Executive Producer/Director) and Ricky Kirshner (Executive Producer) have served as the Tony Awards' production team since 2003. The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air live from United Palace Theatre, in New York City, on Sunday, June 11, 2023 on CBS and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Tony Award Productions is a joint venture of The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

"We are thrilled to renew the Tony Awards Productions contract with White Cherry Entertainment," said Charlotte St. Martin, President, The Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing. "Glenn Weiss, Ricky Kirshner and their entire White Cherry team bring the best of Broadway to fans all over the world in innovative ways year after year. We are excited to see what they do on a new stage for the 76th Annual Tony Awards!"

Weiss and Kirshner state, "What started for us as a "limited run" in 2003, the Tony Awards turned into the best "extended engagement" we've had the pleasure to be a part of. Love to all our Broadway creative collaborators both on stage and off, as we Raise the Curtain for our next act!"

During White Cherry's tenure, the Tony Awards have been recognized with an unprecedented 55 Emmy Award nominations and 19 Emmy wins. Glenn Weiss along with his DGA team have also won the DGA award for the Tony Awards 7 times over a 9 year period. Just this week, Weiss was recognized with a DGA nomination for the 75th Annual Tony Awards in the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports - Regularly Scheduled Programming category.

Glenn Weiss (14 time Emmy Award-winner; 8 time Director's Guild of America Winner) and Ricky Kirshner (10 time Emmy Award-winner; Peabody and Edward R. Murrow Award-winner) joined forces in 1999 to form White Cherry Entertainment (WCE) and are producers of acclaimed live television specials and events. Through their boutique production company, they craft a variety of productions with an emphasis on creativity and making every show unique unto itself. Their wide-ranging individual credits span from the most acclaimed and highest-rated television specials to stadium spectaculars and poignant historical events. Working with a virtual who's who of entertainers over the years, and through the pandemic with the spirit that the show must go on, these television creators and show-runners have invented and reinvented variety, live content and production methods to accomplish that goal. Their critically acclaimed bodies of work have appeared on every major broadcast network, domestically and worldwide, as well as many streaming services around the globe.

As impressive as their individual credits are, this multi-Emmy Award-winning team brings an unparalleled wealth of innovation, experience, and professionalism to every show. With strong backgrounds in the business and creative sides of a television production, Weiss and Kirshner bring a distinct perspective that has a bespoke vision for each project, the time management expertise, and the budgetary knowledge to deliver content that is critically acclaimed and award-winning. In addition to The Tony Awards, some of WCE prestigious credits include: The Academy Awards®, The Primetime Emmy Awards®, Super Bowl Halftime Shows, The CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade, Boston Pops July 4th Fireworks Spectacular Shows, The Democratic National Conventions, and The Inaugural Balls of Presidents Obama and Biden, The Daytime Emmy Awards®, Night of Too Many Stars, GQ Awards, A Very Wicked Halloween Special, the film premiere event for Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez and A Night When Hope and History Rhyme with Elton John at the White House, to name a few. Individual credits include many other live entertainment specials, including The American Music Awards, The Academy of Country Music Awards, Peter Pan Live!, Live from Lincoln Center-Carousel, SpongeBob: The Musical, New Year's Rockin' Eve, BET Awards, Amazon Prime Day Concert with Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks Live from Las Vegas, MTV Movie Awards and many more.

Together, under their distinguished White Cherry Entertainment banner, they have won 9 Primetime Emmy Awards® for shows they produced together. Kirshner and Weiss have also garnered an additional 6 Emmy Awards individually, 8 Director's Guild of America Awards, 1 Peabody Award, 1 Edward R. Murrow Award, and an impressive 42 Emmy nominations between them.

