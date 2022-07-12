TodayTix Group Appoints Tracy Geltman to General Manager, Theatre in New York







TodayTix Group, the global e-commerce leader for cultural experiences, today announced the appointment of Tracy Geltman as General Manager, Theatre, New York. In this role, she will take on many responsibilities, including: partnerships, merchandising, ticket and media sales; the development and implementation of the New York market strategy; managing and expanding relationships with theatre owners; driving creative, high-quality, high-value partnerships with show, agencies, and theatres; and expanding the B2B affiliate program. The majority of her efforts will be focused on TodayTix.

"On behalf of our entire global TodayTix Group team, we are beyond excited to welcome industry veteran Tracy Geltman to the company's leadership team," said Brian Fenty, co-founder and CEO of TodayTix Group. "Tracy's robust experience, stellar reputation, and unique understanding of New York theatre will benefit us tremendously as we work to deepen and expand our footprint in New York City. We could not be more pleased that Tracy has come aboard; we greatly admire her work, especially fostering community and supporting women at Broadway Women's Alliance. I look forward to working closely with her."

Tracy Geltman joins Today Tix Group after nearly two decades on Broadway, serving most recently as the COO of Stacey Mindich Productions, the Tony Award-winning Broadway producing office of Dear Evan Hansen. Previously, Tracy was a Broadway manager working on some of the most well-received landmark productions including the Tony Award-winning musicals The Band's Visit and Fun Home, as well as War Paint, Oh Hello on Broadway, If/Then, The Addams Family, Peter and the Starcatcher, Rock of Ages, and Hairspray.

Tracy is co-founder of the Broadway Women's Alliance, an organization connecting and empowering women on the business side of Broadway. She is an Associate Member of The Broadway League and a member of the Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers (ATPAM).

"I could not be more thrilled to join TodayTix Group to supercharge its New York theatre presence and help the brand continue its unparalleled growth," said Tracy Geltman. "I have spent two decades working on and around Broadway, and to join a company that is constantly innovating, engaging consumers in new ways, and forcing everyone in the industry to think differently is exciting. I look forward to working with Brian, Merritt and everyone on the TodayTix Group team."

Tracy will report directly to TodayTix Group co-founders, CEO Brian Fenty and President Merritt Baer.