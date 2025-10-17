Tjaša Ferme's New Sci-Fi Dramedy BIOADAPTING to Have Industry Reading

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tjaša Ferme's New Sci-Fi Dramedy BIOADAPTING will have two industry presentations, to be held on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM at Open Jar Studios (NYC).

Transforma Theatre will present two invitation-only industry readings of BIOADAPTING, a new sci-fi dramedy written and directed by Tjaša Ferme, on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM at Open Jar Studios in New York City. The readings are produced by Jacob Robert van Winkle and Transforma Theatre under the AEA 29-Hour Agreement.

The cast features Sharina Martin (The Piano Lesson [Broadway], Confederates [Signature Theatre], Dear Edward [Apple TV+]); Garrett Turner (Law & Order: SVU, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Half Time); Mel House (Broken Bird [SXSW], Trace Me, The Baby Monitor [Belgrade National Theatre/Dublin Gay Theatre Festival]); DeLance Minefee (Tiny Beautiful Things [The Public Theater], Hunters [Amazon], New Amsterdam [NBC]); Tim Hayes (Dumb Money, Saturday Night Live, The Exes [Theatre Row]); along with Jack Cavanaugh-Gialloreto and Sam Xu. The reading is stage managed by Shannon Gallagher.

About BIOADAPTING:

Set at the exhilarating and unsettling edges of human enhancement, BIOADAPTING follows two couples whose lives collide as media, medicine, and AI reshape identity. The play introduces Wildflower, an AI that begins as a disembodied system and ends eerily human; Netta and Eniko, partners navigating grief and the loss of creative control; Alicia and Gus, whose economic pressures draw them into augmentation and surrogacy; and Blake Lemoine, an ethicist convinced the machine has a soul. Expanding on Ferme's earlier work BIOADAPTED-praised by The New York Times for its "maverick creativity" and "sleek design"-the new piece explores consent, empathy, and what remains human when our feelings and media are tuned to our data.

Presentations: Monday, November 3, 2025 at 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Location: Open Jar Studios, New York, NY

Produced by: Jacob Robert van Winkle and Transforma Theatre (AEA 29-Hour Agreement)

Attendance is limited to industry only. Producers, investors, and talent representatives may reserve free tickets by emailing info@transformatheatre.com or calling 212-518-3162.





