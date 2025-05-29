Thomas Hopkins Productions Unveils Key Leadership Appointments

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Thomas Hopkins Productions has revealed key leadership appointments as it continues to expand operations across both markets. Following its success with the seven-time Tony Award-nominated John Proctor is the Villain and the upcoming world premiere of This Bitter Earth, directed by Billy Porter and opening at London’s Soho Theatre on June 18, THP has appointed Giles Rowland as Head of Production and Dana Heres Diddens as Operations Manager and Head of Investor Relations.

Giles Rowland brings extensive production experience to THP, having most recently served as General Manager at Jamie Wilson Productions, where he oversaw the West End transfer of Mrs. Doubtfire and the U.K. tour of Calamity Jane. At THP, Rowland will lead the company’s growing General Management and Production department, driving strategic development on both sides of the Atlantic.

Dana Heres Diddens joins from The National Theatre and the Royal Opera House. In her dual role, she will be instrumental in THP’s operational growth and investor strategy as the company broadens its North American footprint and prepares for several large-scale productions.

“Giles and Dana are dynamic leaders whose expertise will be invaluable as THP expands across the U.K. and U.S.,” said Founder and Producer Thomas Hopkins. “Their leadership supports our mission of building bold, inclusive, and globally resonant theatre.”

Upcoming THP projects include the first major U.K. tour of The Talented Mr. Ripley stage adaptation; the 20th Anniversary Tour of Peter Quilter’s Glorious! starring Wendi Peters (2026); and a newly announced revival of Little Shop of Horrors (2026). In the U.S., THP supported Becoming Eve at New York Theatre Workshop, and investor on Damn Yankees, directed by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo, premiering at Arena Stage in September 2025. The company is also developing a new production of Taboo by Boy George.

In addition to its commercial work, THP is a proud supporter of industry-access organizations such as JUST ADD MILK (JAM), where it serves as a board member. JAM champions accessibility in the arts through new plays, workshops, and initiatives like the Westlake Scholarship. For more information, visit www.thproductions.co.uk/

