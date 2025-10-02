Thomas Gibson to Star in Industry Reading of David Mamet's HENRY JOHNSON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NYC - Relentless Theatre Group, will present an Invite-Only NYC Premiere Reading of a new work by Pulitzer Prize-winner, filmmaker and former Chicago-based playwright David Mamet, "Henry Johnson."

The reading will be directed by Joseph Jefferson Award-winner Edward Torres (Co-founder and Artistic Director Emeritus at Teatro Vista) and will star acclaimed actors Thomas Gibson (TV's "Criminal Minds"), Kevin Kilner ("The Glass Menagerie") Peter Jay Fernandez ("The Piano Lesson") and Daniil Krimer.

"Henry Johnson," which was co-produced by Relentless Theatre Group along with Victory Gardens in Chicago earlier this year, delves into the themes of manipulation and ethical ambiguity. The story follows Henry Johnson, a middle-aged man, as he navigates a series of encounters, both in the corporate world and in prison. As the play progresses, audiences are prompted to wonder: "What is the price of compassion?"



Industry members interested in attending can email HJNYCRSVP@gmail.com

