TheatreDNA Acquires Victor Gotesman Performing Arts Planning

TheatreDNA has acquired Victor Gotesman Performing Arts Planning, one of the nation's top research and consulting firms for feasibility studies and business planning in the cultural arts market. With this acquisition, TheatreDNA can better provide a full-service experience for venue owners and operators, pairing feasibility research and strategic business development alongside performance space planning and design, the firm's legacy service offering.

"We couldn't be more excited about this new milestone for our firm," said Michael Ferguson, Co-founder of TheatreDNA. "We have a longstanding history of working with Victor Gotesman on feasibility studies and have enjoyed his collaborative spirit in helping communities develop cultural spaces. With this new partnership, we can better serve our clients at any stage in their venue's lifecycle."

The acquisition of VGPAP will allow TheatreDNA to expand its current offerings of feasibility studies and organizational assessment projects. Service capabilities will now include market analysis, utilization planning, community engagement, operational reviews, financial forecasting, strategic business planning, and feasibility studies, among others. The team leading this expansion includes TheatreDNA Co-Founder Benton Delinger ASTC, veteran theatre consultant who recently led venue operations for the opening of India's first commercial performing arts center, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai; Alex Hargis CMP/CVP, a former venue management executive at the Coppell Arts Center and the AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas, Texas; and Victor Gotesman.

"We believe the best consulting teams have experience in three key areas: designing performance spaces, building cultural facilities, and understanding the day-to-day operations that come with running them," said Benton Delinger. "There's no one that knows this to be truer than Victor, whose contribution to the performing arts industry is unparalleled. We are grateful for his continued support as we look to build upon his legacy of work."

"I have been in this business for a long time - working with Michael and Benton - and I'm happy to see it come full circle with this new partnership," said Victor Gotesman, founder of VGPAP. "I am thankful for having the opportunity to help guide the next generation of consultants and to witness how TheatreDNA can build upon this body of work."

Highlighted projects previously conducted by the two firms include: City of Mission Viejo (CA) feasibility study; the City of Hoover (AL) feasibility study; Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (New York, NY) redevelopment masterplan; Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (Cerritos, CA) business operations and management; the Colburn School (Los Angeles, CA) expansion feasibility and operational planning; City of Denver (CO) - Arts & Venues operational planning; and the Regional Kansas City Arts Center (KS) feasibility study.

The acquisition, occurring this year, will coincide with TheatreDNA's 10th anniversary as a firm.

About TheatreDNA

TheatreDNA is the Los Angeles-based leading boutique theatre consulting firm that informs and empowers architects and owners through every step of the venue planning, design, and construction process so they have the expertise to create superb performance venues. TheatreDNA principals and staff have contributed to the design, planning, and equipping of over 350 performing arts facilities from small studio theatres to large performing arts centers throughout the world. Highlighted projects include the Red Mountain Theatre Arts Campus, The Audrey Irmas Pavilion, Teatro Colsubsidio in Bogota, The Wolf Theatre renovation at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, the Facebook MPK 12 "Museum" event center, and Campus Commons Hall at the University of Colorado - Greeley. For more information, visit www.mytheatredna.com or LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram. Learn to talk theatre on the TheatreDNA app available on Android and OS devices.

About Victor Gotesman Performing Arts Planning

Victor Gotesman while at VGPAP provided consulting services for the development and operation of performing arts spaces, including feasibility and business planning studies, market demand analysis, facility operations, operating estimates, programming, staffing, and governance. Prior to starting his own practice, Victor was a Vice President at Arts Consulting Group (ACG), leading the firm's Facilities and Program Planning area. While at ACG, he oversaw major planning studies at the Lake on Wilshire Cultural Center in Los Angeles and at Artpark in upstate New York.

A career arts administrator with more than 40 years of experience working in the performing arts, Victor has held leadership positions at an array of nonprofit cultural organizations and government agencies, as well as executive roles with theater consulting and planning firms, overseeing some of America's most important cultural facilities projects.

