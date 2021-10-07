Theatre Leadership Project Approved for New York City Musical and Theatrical Production Tax Credit







The Theatre Leadership Project (TTLP) has been approved by New York State as a qualifying diversity and arts job training program for the state's $100 million New York City Musical and Theatrical Production Tax Credit, a two-year program designed to accelerate the return of entertainment and tourism industries devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Productions may satisfy the requirement for the training program by having staff participate in TTLP's state Tax Credit fellowship program. TTLP will assist in the recruitment and continued development of BIPOC creative producers and company managers by offering supplemental opportunities for continued learning and mentorship.

TTLP seeks to create lasting change in American theatre by installing BIPOC leadership in the industry. The goal of the program - which was launched in April by Broadway producers Barbara Broccoli, Lia Vollack, Alecia Parker, Patrick Daly and Travis Ballenger - is to equip BIPOC arts leaders with the practical skills, knowledge and professional networks within the commercial management sector by administering three-year fellowships in general management, company management and creative producing. The program helps to eliminate barriers to participation; provide sustained funding and support over three years; and works towards permanent job placement of its fellows.

"TTLP looks forward to working with Broadway productions to actualize our efforts towards a more diverse and equitable field that will strengthen our industry for years to come," said TTLP Program Manager Leah Harris.

Productions interested in working with TTLP as an approved tax credit program should write to info@ttlp.org to request an application. TTLP will work collaboratively with the producer and their new hire to map out learning goals and design a bespoke fellowship for each individual that identifies and addresses areas of growth and ensure their continued development.

For more information on TTLP, visit https://www.theatreleadershipproject.org/.